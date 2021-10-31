NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu.









NSE Academy collaborates with the IIM Jammu for joint certification programs. Under this partnership, several short-term and long-term programs aimed at working professionals and custom-designed programs for organizations seeking to build leadership capabilities in the finance and financial technology domain will be announced shortly. These programs will be delivered through online and hybrid mode and will be co-certified by both the institutions.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, said the MoU will make high-quality professional education and training in finance and allied areas accessible to a wider section of aspiring professionals. “IIM Jammu’s formidable intellectual capital and NSE Academy’s long experience in delivering online programs will bring in a win-win synergy between the two organizations. A collaborative approach is the need of the hour and in line with the New Education Policy 2020 too.”

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE, said the academy has always been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian BFSI sector. “Our collaboration with a premium institution like the Indian Institute of Management – Jammu shall build a solid foundation for professionals aspiring to build careers and upskill themselves in areas of financial services and related technologies.”

Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy Ltd, said NSE Academy plays an integral role in developing competitive skillsets for finance professionals, along with regular upskilling required for the industry talent pool to be future-ready. “The joint certification and education programs delivered under this partnership will enable the professionals to be further equipped to meet the ever-growing demands of the dynamic BFSI market.”

Also Read: Spike in copper imports a great concern for the government: V K Saraswat

The IIM brand has now become synonymous to innovation, talent and zeal for success and contribution in management. The Government of India established IIM Jammu in J&K in 2016. It has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy and strong corporate as well as international linkages.