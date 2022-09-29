PrepInsta, India’s no 1 and most visited website for placement preparation, and a rising edtech brand, has successfully facilitated the record placement for over 3000 students in August 2022. PrepInsta is a one-stop placement destination, with the primary goal of addressing India’s current disparity in job prospects. PrepInsta, through its product PrepInsta Prime, trains students with the entire process of placement preparation, skill development, coding learning, and interview prepping.

PrepInsta has a Placement Cell to provide a platform for its students to look for internships and jobs. PrepInsta provides over 150 courses, including DSA, Python, Machine Learning, and other certification courses, increasing their chances of landing a high-paying job. In August 2022, over 3370 PrepInsta students were successfully hired by companies such as Google, PayTM, Flipkart, Adobe, and Cisco. Auditing firms such as Deloitte, KPMG, and EY have also made offers to PrepInsta Prime students.









“The record placement is a watershed moment for our team and definitely a clear indication that we must keep working diligently to make it possible for aspiring students to kick-start their professional journey with the least amount of difficulty. While some service-based behemoths have slowed hiring, in some cases delaying the onboarding process and joining dates for 2022 batches. However, the overall hiring sentiment in the IT industry appears to be positive. To provide an industry-read curriculum, we always collaborate with industry stakeholders such as TCS, CoCubes, and others to design coursework that bridges the gap between the college and corporate journey,” said Mr. Aashay Mishra Co-founder & COO, PrepInsta.

Following the previous year’s growth pattern, PrepInsta’s placement offer for August 2022 witnessed a significant increase of 20% with the highest offer being for INR 47 LPA and the average salary reaching 7.6 LPA. In terms of overall placements, more than 8000 PrepInsta subscribers have been placed in TCS Digital’s premium digital package to date. Similarly, over 3,000 and 1,500 students have been placed in Amazon and Microsoft, respectively. Additionally, over 71,000 students had received offers for more than 10 LPA. Google, Amazon, Paytm, Microsoft, and Infosys were among the prominent recruiters who took part in the placement process. PrepInsta has also collaborated with TCS to provide students with TCS iON RIO remote internships.

Founded in 2016, in the dorm room of VIT Vellore, PrepInsta is a one-stop destination for placement and the fundamental aim of the company is to resolve the existing imbalance of career opportunities in India. The Ed-tech firm helps students with end-to-end placement preparation, skill-building, learning to code, and the key to every successful job which is – interview preparation. PrepInsta strives to address the skill gap issue in India by providing skill-based learning through its product PrepInsta Prime which enables students to get placed in their dream company.

Incepted by the three friends who are now its co-founders- Atulya Kaushik, Aashay Mishra, and Manish Agarwal had a similar vision to make the entire process of placement easy, accessible, and inclusive for all. The company currently has two offices, one in Noida and the other in Bengaluru.