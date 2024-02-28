Nestled in the breath-taking Shivalik range of the Himalayas, Morni Hills welcomes the latest addition to the Regenta family – Regenta Place Morni Hills. Poised on the picturesque Tikkar Taal, this 43-room retreat invites travelers to indulge in an enchanting experience surrounded by nature’s beauty at 4,000 ft above sea level.









A Himalayan Haven by Regenta

Chander K Baljee, Chairman, and Managing Director of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, expresses the strategic significance of Regenta Place Morni Hills. This addition aligns with their commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, further fortifying their presence in Haryana. The hotel offers meticulously furnished rooms, including Executive Rooms, Family Rooms, Suites, and Cottages, providing a perfect accommodation choice for every traveler, whether seeking a romantic getaway or a tranquil retreat.

Culinary Delights Amidst Nature’s Canvas

Regenta Place Morni Hills’ restaurant stands as a culinary haven, blending diverse flavors to create a gourmet experience. With an all-day dining venue and an extensive ‘La Carte’ menu for lunch and dinner, guests are treated to refreshing drinks and Indian specialties. Philip Logan, COO of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, believes that this establishment will not only enhance their offerings but also resonate with the distinct charm and potential of the region.

A Gateway to Nature’s Serenity

Strategically positioned for convenience, Regenta Place Morni Hills provides easy access to key transportation hubs, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful escape. Surrounded by the serene beauty of Morni Hills, this hotel promises an unforgettable journey into nature’s embrace, inviting travelers to experience the tradition of excellence in hospitality from Royal Orchid and Regenta Hotels. Your path to tranquility and luxury begins here.