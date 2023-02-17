Drone tech startup TSAW has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DE Drone World Solutions on the 15th of February, 2023 at Asia’s biggest air show Aero India 2023 during the Manthan Event. The MOU signifies the beginning of a new partnership between TSAW Drones and DE Drone World Solutions and outlines their commitment to working together to develop and promote innovative drone solutions for a range of industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, TSAW Drones will provide DE Drone World Solutions with access to its cutting-edge drone technology, as well as its extensive expertise and experience in the field. DE Drone World Solutions, on the other hand, will contribute their in-depth knowledge of the industry, along with their established network of clients and partners, to help TSAW expand its market reach and improve overall capabilities.









Kishan Tiwari, Founder & CEO, TSAW Drones said “We have built an impressive rapport with the team DE Drone at Aero India and are greatly impressed with their technology acumen and the robust client relationships that they’ve built. We are convinced that as we work together under the same framework, we will continue to discover great synergies in our respective platforms and bring novel breakthroughs to market for our potential consumers. Moreover, the MOU exemplifies our willingness to work for an Atmanirbhar Bharat as well as to promote best-in-class drones for surveillance, agriculture, logistics, and security.”

“Drone utilities are one of the hottest booming technology segments, with the potential to add tremendous value to industries such as security, agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and logistics. The collaboration with TSAW Drones comes at the right time as we are gearing up to combine our extensive industry knowledge to advance drone-based solutions in India. I personally have a high regard for the business that they have set up and I am eager to develop the best possible solution with them for our corporate clients,” said Satish Kumar, Managing Director, DE Drone World Solutions Pvt Ltd

De Drone World is an entrepreneurial venture led by a team of aviation experts from the Indian armed forces and enthusiastic young technocrats with a strong interest in drones. They also run two RPTOs in Tamil Nadu in collaboration with IGRUA. TSAW Drones is a leading drone logistics service provider in India, working to enable seamless connectivity across the nation by combining Drones and EVs for on-demand cargo logistics. One of the companies under the TSAW umbrella, DRONECO, specializes in employing drones to provide logistics services.

DRONECO, the logistics arm from TSAW takes pride in providing clients with innovative logistics solutions that meet Indian and global standards. DRONECO recently commenced operations in Kolkata with Tata 1mg, providing them with its hub-to-hub delivery service. The strategic partnership enables Tata 1mg to promptly and efficiently deliver critical medical supplies to remote and difficult-to-reach areas. Hub-to-hub delivery is one of DRONECO’s most recent services which it accomplishes by utilizing advanced drone technology to deliver end-to-end logistics solutions that are fast, dependable, and cost-effective.