Skye Air, the leading SaaS-based autonomous logistics solution provider, has successfully raised ~USD 4 million in its Series A funding round. Notable investors supported this milestone achievement, including Mount Judi Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Venture Catalyst, Windrose Capital, and Tremis Capital. Faad Capital, Misfits Capital, Hyderabad Angels, Soonicorn Ventures, and other existing investors, family offices, and angels also participated. The drone industry has seen remarkable growth in recent years, propelled by progressive policy frameworks championed by the Government of India.

Skye Air has earned multiple accolades for its innovative contributions to the sector, including recognition from Forbes Select 200, the Drone Startup of the Year award by Entrepreneur India, and the Outstanding Startup Award by PHDCCI for drone delivery technology,

Founded by Ankit Kumar and Chandra Prakash, Skye Air is dedicated to transforming last-mile logistics across various industries such as healthcare, e-commerce, quick-commerce, and food. The company’s autonomous drone delivery solutions are designed to be faster, more efficient, and sustainable.

Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Skye Air, expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to embark on this growth journey with our existing and new partners who believe in our vision. This funding is a testament to our amazing team and their relentless hard work to create real change and make last-mile logistics faster and more efficient. The fresh capital will help expand our last-mile network across Gurugram and other cities, enhancing delivery capabilities for healthcare, e-commerce, and quick-commerce sectors.”

Kumar further highlighted: “We foresee substantial growth in the Indian drone sector, positioning Bharat as a Global Drone Hub by 2030. We are grateful for the support and guidance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, AAI, District Administrations, and other authorities in building drone delivery solutions that can impact millions of lives across healthcare, agriculture, e-commerce, and other industries.”

Ali Shariff, Partner at Mount Judi Ventures, said, “Skye Air commands the first-mover advantage in the hugely disruptive drone delivery industry. It is revolutionizing last-mile logistics in India with their end-to-end autonomous navigation capabilities. We eagerly look forward to Skye Air’s continued growth in commercial drone logistics and are excited to partner with its visionary founders.”

Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Founder & Managing Director at Venture Catalysts, emphasized the importance of innovative logistics systems in India: “India’s vast and diverse terrain demands an efficient and innovative logistics system, and drone-based last-mile deliveries are at the forefront of this revolution. The current government’s forward-thinking policies, such as a ban on the import of drones to encourage local production and stringent drone certification processes to ensure safety and quality, have led to a surge in drone startups and significant investments in this futuristic logistics solution. With India’s drone industry projected to soar from ₹2,900 crore in 2020 to an impressive ₹81,600 crore by 2025, we at Venture Catalysts are extremely optimistic about the sector’s potential. Our investment in Skye Air aligns with our strategy of backing sunrise sectors. We are confident that Skye Air’s SaaS-based logistics services will profoundly transform the logistics landscape over the next 2-3 years.”

Maple Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisors for the transaction, while LexStart Partners provided legal counsel to Skye Air. This strategic collaboration has further strengthened Skye Air’s position in the market.

Skye Air is committed to advancing the vision of making Bharat a global drone hub by 2030—an initiative that aligns with the broader national goal of leveraging technology and improving accessibility across the country. With drone-based last-mile logistics, Skye Air aims to impact various industries, enhancing efficiency and sustainability in delivery solutions.