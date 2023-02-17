Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

China withdraws suspension of shipments from 99 Indian seafood processing and exporting units: MPEDA

China withdraws suspension of shipments from 99 Indian seafood processing and exporting units: MPEDA

Business

China withdraws suspension of shipments from 99 Indian seafood processing and exporting units: MPEDA

Press Trust of India
Published on

China has lifted the suspension of shipments from 99 Indian seafood processing and exporting units following India’s assurances over source control, a move which would boost marine products exports to the neighbouring country, an MPEDA official said on Thursday.



China had suspended a total of 110 units since December 2020 over Covid concerns, but the sustained efforts by the seafood export development body — Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), were crucial to India’s eventual success in getting lifted China’s suspension order, according to top officials. Centre had projected to nearly double the seafood exports to USD 14 billion by 2025.

Also read: Sealmatic’s IPO Gets 100 Percent Subscription From Anchor Investors

“The lift on the suspension of the 99 seafood processing units was done on February 14 and is expected to raise India’s export of marine products by 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the next financial year. The suspension of 11 units was revoked earlier, MPEDA chairman D V Swamy said. Non-conformity with the trade norm requirements of China upon virtual inspection had led to the non-acceptance of seafood cargo from the concerned units.

“Efforts by MPEDA, along with the Export Inspection Council, Embassy of India at Beijing, and the Department of Commerce, yielded fruition, as all the units have complied with the requirements of (GACC),” Swamy said. India had 475 establishments that exported seafood during 2021-22. The country’s seafood export to China was worth USD 1.17 billion in 2021-22, clocking a 25 per cent rise from the previous financial year, MPEDA officials said. MPEDA is holding a three-day India International Seafood Show 2023 in the city till February 17 in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Eloelo Sets a World Record for 144 Hours Livestream on a Mobile App with LoveHouse, India's First Online Reality Show

Eloelo sets world record for 144 hours livestream on a Mobile App
By February 17, 2023
Zomato sets rest points for its delivery executives

Zomato launches ‘rest points’ for its delivery executives
By February 17, 2023
India's exports to UAE may cross USD 31 billion this fiscal

India’s exports to UAE may cross USD 31 billion this fiscal
By February 17, 2023
GetVantage partners with IPV to invest INR 200 crore in 500+ businesses over the next 12 months

Funding News

GetVantage partners with IPV to invest 200 crores in 500 businesses
Ahmedabad-based AI-enabled Ed-tech start-up 'Prepseed.com' secures funding

EdTech

Ahmedabad-based AI-enabled Ed-tech start-up ‘Prepseed.com’ secures funding
Cashmere Electronica Trio KARMACODA RELEASES Lessons In Time Album SHARES ‘Dare’ Single

Culture

Cashmere Electronica Trio KARMACODA release single ‘Dare’
To Top
Loading...