RITES Limited, the leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, has been honoured with the ‘Dream Companies to Work For’ Award under the ‘Infrastructure’ category by Times Ascent at the World HRD Congress-2023.

The award was presented to RITES’ HR officials, led by Mr. Sthitapragyna Mohanty, General Manager, HR, during a glittering ceremony at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on 16th February 2023.









With RITES adopting a people-centered approach to its growth journey, the organization has achieved yet another milestone by winning this award. The award is also a testament to RITES being successful in creating a work environment to make its employees future-ready and promoting parity & purpose at the workplace.

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has experience spanning 48 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East region.