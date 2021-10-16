After over USD 1 billion fundraise for first two weeks in a row, the venture funding decreased to USD 815 million in the third week of October. Car search platform CarDekho’s USD 250 million fundraise was the major highlight of the week, which was followed by USD 145 investment in fintech platform Tala and USD 100 funding in Neobanking platform Open.

Here is the quick recap of all the key deals from this week (October 10- October 16)

Big Deals

Car search platform CarDekho on Wednesday said it has raised USD 250 million (around Rs 1,881 crore) at a valuation of USD 1.2 billion.

Tala, the global technology company building the world’s most accessible financial services, announced today a US$145 million Series E fundraise.

Neobanking platform Open raised $100 million led by Temasek. Google, SBI Investment, Tiger Global, and 3one4 Capital participated.

Business-business (B2B) manufacturing solutions provider Zetwerk Manufacturing has closed a Rs 500 crore or $66.5 million financing agreement with TradeCred.

Other deals

API infrastructure startup M2P Fintech has raised USD 35 million (around Rs 264 crore) in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management.

Fraazo on Wednesday said it has raised USD 50 million (around Rs 377 crore) in a fresh round of funding.

Toch.ai has raised USD 11.75 million (about Rs 88.5 crore) from several investors including Moneta Ventures, Baring Private Equity India, Binny Bansal, Ventureast.

Celebrity engagement startup HeyHey! has mopped up USD 1.5 million from Electric Capital, Vector Media, and Yoshimoto Kogyo.

Robotics edtech startup Wiingy raised $400,000 in angel round.

Furniture startup Arrivae on Thursday said it has raised Rs 50 crore in the first external funding round led by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

ReshaMandi, India’s first silk-tech startup that serves as a B2B marketplace for silk farmers, businesses, and retailers in India, announced a Series A funding round of US $30 million, led by global alternative.

F5, a D2C service brand, has raised $664K or $0.66 million in its pre-Series A round led by Auxano Capital.

Edtech startup Creative Galileo on Tuesday said has it has raised USD 2.5 million (around Rs 19 crore) in a funding round led by Kalaari Capital.

Bengaluru-based Edtech startup Foreignadmits raised Rs 3.5 crore led by Unicorn India Ventures.

Jewellery start-up Melorra on Wednesday announced it has raised USD 24 million (around Rs 180.5 crore) to enhance technology capabilities.

PB Fintech’s arm Docprime Technologies on Monday said it has invested around USD 7.5 million (around Rs 55 crore) in tele-health and wellness platform Visit Health.

Leap.club, a professional network for women, raised $810,000 from multiple investors.

D2C brand Nap Chief raised Rs 2 crore from Titan Capital and others.

AnKa SumMor, a sales and distribution (S&D) enablement platform, has secured USD 1.5 million in its pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy has raised Rs 130 crore or $17.2 million debt from existing investor Hero MotoCorp.

Agritech startup Waycool raised Rs 96 crore or close to $13 million as a part of its Series D round.

HR tech startup FloCareer raised $5.7 million from Data Point Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, and Orios Venture Partners.

Blockchain startup Arcana Network has raised Rs 17 crore in a funding round led by Republic Crypto and Woodstock Fund.

Fintech startup EarnWealth mopped up $500,000 in angel round.

Leading sleep solutions brand Duroflex and its online sales arm Sleepyhead have raised USD 60 million (about Rs 450 crore) from Norwest Venture Partners.

Crossover Ventures

Virtual events platform Hubilo on Tuesday said it has raised USD 125 million (about Rs 943 crore) in funding, led by Alkeon Capital.

M&A

Graphy acquired edtech platform Spayee for $25 million