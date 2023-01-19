Automovill, a Bengaluru-based Full-Stack Mobility solution provider, has announced fresh plans to open 15 company-owned workshops by the end of the fiscal year 2023. Currently, Automovill’s fully-owned workshops are operational in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and to meet the increasing demands, Automovill will further spread its wings in the cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Patna, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Guwahati.

The after-sales car service company also aims to push the count of its 6 franchise workshops primarily located in Pune and Kolkata. Automovill has steadily blossomed and accomplished profitability in its existing Full-Stack Mobility Solution Provider, Automovill plans to Open 15 Company Owned Workshops by the End of this Fiscal Yearmarkets where it dominates, and the company expects the new geographies to contribute 40 percent of revenue. In terms of servicing figures, Automovill intends to deliver top-notch service to 45000 vehicles through these outlets by March 2024.









Commenting on the expansion target Mr.Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder & CBO of Automovill said, “We are tapping into new markets with a solid and long-term strategy to become the first choice of customers looking for affordable, multi-brand car repair and maintenance services.”

“At Automovill we strictly adhere to the philosophy of excellent customer service as customer satisfaction drives loyalty and loyalty drives business performance. We not only aim to offer on-demand assistance through these workshops but also offer a guarantee of the critical components, including engine, suspension, brakes, and some major systems, resolving car owners’ deep concern about restoration and premature wear and tear of their vehicle’s structures. Simultaneously, establishing such a comprehensive network will facilitate employment opportunities in respective cities as well as augment technicians and ground staffs learning and earning outcomes” Sambu added.

Automovill is a one-of-a-kind platform for aggregating automobile service providers, connecting vehicle owners with all kinds of automobile service providers under one roof. The unified platform enables users to book the service they require, and Automovill handles the request with the closest or most appropriate service provider in a hassle-free and intelligent manner. Automovill is present in 20+ cities, serving 3000+ customers per month, and has a team of 70+ members who ensure the highest level of quality and transparency in this segment.

Automovill is a full-stack mobility solution provider catering to both B2B & B2C customers across the automotive after-sales ecosystem. It was founded in 2015 by Mridu Mahendra Das and Chinmay Baruah in Bengaluru and later joined by Ramana Sambu. The tech-enabled 360-degree approach enhances the customer experience by bringing transparency, affordability, and convenience.