Staqu, India’s leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation enabler has announced registering another strong year with a 100 percent Y-o-Y growth in revenue. The company has witnessed 3x growth in the last two quarters with a strong runway of 36 months. Staqu also displayed positive EBIDTA results for July 2022. Additionally, the AI-powered brand has reported that its client base has increased by 126%.

The success points to the rising acceptance of Staqu’s unique AI- solutions in various domains, and the rise of the sector altogether. Over the years, Staqu has been at the forefront of the AI technology industry with its plug-and-play, video, and audio data analytics tool JARVIS. On direct lines, Staqu works with over 100 companies, including some of the most well-known brands, such as Chaayos, Embassy, Metro, Crocs, Olive, Borosil, JK Cement, Agrocel, and others. In addition, the company is working with Nine state governments to meet their needs for safety and security-based analytics.









Mr. Atul Rai, Co-founder and CEO of Staqu Technologies in a statement, said, “This fiscal year has been fruitful due to increased demand for our product portfolio as well as new customer acquisitions in new geographies. This is the reflection of our unwavering efforts to develop smarter security solutions for evolving businesses that require a high level of intelligence and automation to ensure continuous safety and security. Since video and image data account for 60-70% of all data on the internet, our goal is to take Staqu to the next level and serve as many industries as possible by deploying JARVIS to automate their operational processes.”

Staqu’s offering has piqued the interest of both the public and private sectors in Real Estate, Manufacturing, and Retail, as the brand employs cutting-edge methods of extracting valuable data from long CCTV video footage using artificial intelligence and computer vision to generate meaningful real-time warning messages. Retailers, for example, can use Staqu’s audio sentiment analytics at the Point of Sale (POS); bill vs cash payment identification; shop floor-based unique pedestrian traffic analysis; queue analytics to prevent waiting line turnovers; POS productivity analysis, and customer experience analytics within physical stores.

“Imagine, there is a retail store and the owner wishes to understand how many females walked into the store in a day, and of what age bracket. With JARVIS it is possible to have the data ready. Additionally, if a coffee shop owner wishes to understand the more likeable seating in his space in order to make more optimal use of the floor, then with JARVIS installed with the CCTV camera in the property he can easily understand the customer’s preferred seating and can maintain that, while simultaneously working on the less preferred ones,” added Atul.

Security solution by Staqu has innovative interactive features that have enabled organizations to grow at an exponential rate. Cameras outfitted with Staqu’s advanced video analytics tool JARVIS can provide critical insights while monitoring all the parameters in object detection, crowd analytics, violence detection, traffic violations, and identification of minor to major security issues that traditional cameras are incapable of detecting. Moreover, insights from 85+ analytics also significantly improve operational intelligence and accelerate situational awareness.

As a Gurgaon-based Artificial Intelligence start-up, Staqu strives to utilize technology in solving real-world problems. Founded in 2015, the company provides state-of-the-art image recognition, language-independent proprietary speaker identification, and text processing, including sentiment analysis, text classification, and summarization. Staqu was handpicked by the British High Commission as the Best AI Start-up in the country. Furthermore, triumphing at IBM’s Global Entrepreneur Program, Staqu has successfully raised investment from Indian Angel Network.