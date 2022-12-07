Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T-Hub -a premier innovation hub and ecosystem enabler to collaborate and develop a supporting eco-system for startups working on Quantum Technologies.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary I & C and IT, Govt. of Telangana State; Ms. Reena Dayal, Chairperson QETCI & Mr. Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub. The MoU will act as an enabler where T-Hub & QETCI will provide early-stage and growth-stage startups using Quantum Technologies in India with a robust innovation ecosystem, mentoring business opportunities, and market understanding.









Earlier this year, QETCI organized a Quantum Science & Technology Hackathon (QSTH) 2022. QSTH-2022 was a grand success, with the submission of 132 project ideas from India and 25 countries in the ideation phase of QSTH. 37 prototypes were submitted under intense mentorship by global experts. 16 Ideas, after intense scrutiny of Code Quality, Technology, Architecture, Design, Overall Usability, and Implementation was selected for the final round. The jury evaluated the prototypes and identified the top 5 projects with a possibility of scaling and providing executable solutions to the problems faced by the industry. 9 promising finalists of the Quantum Science and Technology Hackathon 2022 were given an opportunity to present their projects to a panel of investors and industry leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary I & C and IT, Govt. of Telangana State said: “My affiliation with T-Hub and QETCI makes me very happy to see this MoU getting signed. This partnership will provide the ecosystem for startups to leverage the opportunities in quantum, and how quantum should also be mainstreamed along with other technologies. The recently concluded Quantum Science & Technology Hackathon (QSTH) was a grand success with global participation and mentorship. 9 startups from QSTH presented their ideas to industry leaders and investors at T-Hub. We recommend that the startups learn more about T-Hub because this association can make a difference in your career. In an ecosystem like the T-Hub, you’re able to get curatorial support and entrepreneurship support that is not available anywhere else in the country.”

Mr. Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub said: “It’s an important moment for us, we signed an MoU with QETCI, a company dedicated to the cause of quantum computing. To raise awareness of quantum computing, QETCI gathered excellent academicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs to support the cause, and we are honored and privileged to be associated with this initiative. They have just concluded the Hackathon, in which they had 132 participants from across 25 countries. Our team is excited to participate in this initiative and we will use our expertise in equation acceleration with their subject matter expertise in quantum computing to make India one of the world’s leading quantum computing players.”

According to Ms. Reena Dayal, Chairperson QETCI: “Our partnership with T-Hub will provide the desired ecosystem for the quantum innovation journey and will accelerate quantum technology development, collaboration, mentoring, and investments. We hope our continued engagement will provide insight to startups, academia, business collaborators, and other stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem as the next-generation technologies, such as Quantum, continue to mature and become commercially viable. We are also delighted at the overwhelming participation in QSTH 2022, and buoyed by the interesting prototypes across categories of Life Sciences, Quantum Security, and Financial Services presented at the Hackathon. We intend to do many such collaborations in the near future for the benefit of the Quantum Ecosystem. We will continue to drive the innovation in Quantum Technologies and provide platforms like QSTH annually for innovative ideas and support and nurture them.”