‘The Virtual Salt’ is a newly launched digital-only marketing enterprise from Primarc Pecan, India’s only end-to-end e-commerce service provider. As a new persona that is completely focused on digital clients ‘The Virtual Salt’ has been set to help Primarc expand its footprint into other categories of retail.

The new vertical will offer clients services of creatives, content, social media management, influencer marketing, website creation and management, search engine optimization, e-commerce marketing, and execution, along with performance marketing and other critical requirements.









The digital marketing arm of Primarc Pecan which began as a subset of Primarc Pecan was spun off as a separate entity- “the virtual salt’ given the growing business needs and vision of the parent company. It now has a dedicated team of content writers, graphic designers, performance marketers, media professionals, communication strategists, and client servicing professionals.

Primarc Pecan has long since established itself as a go-to option for brands looking at Ecommerce services. Primarc has always managed the full consumer cycle—from demand to supply—with digital at its core since that is where the need originates and because e-commerce is what satisfies it. To take this to the next level, the company has concentrated on each of its business verticals and pushed it even further with technology. The organization has focused heavily on e-commerce strategy, consulting, reconciliation, and data-driven decision-making.

Speaking on the launch of ‘The Virtual Salt’, Ankur Dayal, CEO Primarc Pecan Retail Pvt Ltd said, “Due to the rapid evolution of the internet medium and customers, the future of digital marketing promises to be exciting. ‘The Virtual Salt’ is a natural extension of our business, and we are very thrilled about its future potential.”