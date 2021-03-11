Samsung inaugurates Samsung Innovation Lab at DTU

Samsung has strengthened its commitment towards the Skill India initiative by inaugurating a Samsung Innovation Lab at Delhi Technological University (DTU). Students and faculty, at the lab in DTU, will work on advanced technology training as well as joint research collaborations on domains such as Application Framework, Multimedia, Health and Security, and making students industry-ready.









The electronics giant, now has eight technical labs spread across the country as part of its Samsung Innovation Campus initiative, which was earlier called Samsung Digital Academy. An official statement said engineers at its R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) will work on collaborative research projects with DTU students and faculty on smartphone domains based on cutting edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision.

Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute Noida, said SRI-N has been working on collaborative research projects with premiere universities for many years and there have been strong results. “We are very excited about the new lab at DTU, where our engineers will teach students about cutting edge technology and also help student work on disruptive innovation. We are sure this will empower students for future employment.”

Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said the company helps young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities as part of their citizenship vision of “Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People”. “The new lab at DTU will help students leverage the growing opportunities in digital technologies while energizing their talent towards the company’s philosophy of Powering Digital India.”

Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor DTU, acknowledged that Samsung Innovation Campus is a great initiative to bring one of the finest global technology leaders. “Samsung and DTU to together form a lab dedicated to cutting edge technologies. DTU has very bright students who love to take up challenges and have come up with innovative ideas,” Singh said. “Such initiatives will help bridge the academia-industry gap and foster more collaborations that would be a win-win for both.”

The new lab will enable students to get a deeper understanding of some of the latest technologies, and work jointly with Samsung’s engineers to contribute to the projects with fresh ideas, gain valuable industry experience and expand their horizons.

So far, over 200 students have worked on SRI-N engineers on research projects and have received training. The students are encouraged to publish research papers jointly with SRI-N engineers on these projects.