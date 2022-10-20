Totality Corp, one of India’s leading NFT gaming companies, is all geared up to make the glorious Indian festival, Diwali, more celebratory for its users and community members this year. This renowned platform that creates NFTs and tokens inspired by the glorious Indian culture & mythology will organize the first-ever Lakshmi Puja in the metaverse on its Zionverse app. Users would be able to celebrate Diwali and experience the auspicious Lakshmi Puja in the metaverse.

The puja is scheduled for five days, from 21st October to 26th October, and will take place 24*7 in the metaverse. The entire duration of each puja will be 5-7 mins; which users can attend with their family and friends. Zionverse would offer two types of rooms; public and private, which users can explore based on their preferences. In the private room, users can invite their family and friends through a QR code and seek the blessings of Lakshmi Ji privately, while in the public room, users can celebrate with the rest of the community.









The rooms will be adorned with a pink lotus, once the users offer fruits and sweets to Maa Lakshmi in the metaverse. But only a few lucky users will get the chance to witness the beautiful golden lotus during the puja. These lucky users will then enter the raffle game and the 50 lucky winners will stand a chance to win digital gold worth 2,00,000 INR.

Commenting on this unique initiative, Anshul Rustaggi, Founder & CEO of Totality Corp, said, “Lakshmi Puja is one of the most important rituals of Diwali, which brings about a different kind of sentiment attached to the festival. As an important pillar of the metaverse ecosystem in India, we wanted to do something different, keeping our community members’ emotions during the festivities in mind. We have come up with this exciting initiative which I am confident will not only bring a smile to people’s faces but will also help us create a stronger bond with our community, which has been our top priority from Day 1. The intent behind organizing the puja is to lift the festive mood and bring joy to our users. Besides this, I am sure it will also make them feel valued and special.”

Zionverse is a digital ecosystem with abundant opportunities for gamers, web3 enthusiasts, game developers, and artists. The company has been undertaking such eccentric initiatives in the metaverse transcending its community into the world of futuristic possibilities.