Transforming the Future of Digital Health Management – Enjoy a More Fulfilling Life With Zepp

Zepp (pronounced /zep/), a professional brand focused on digital health management, recently hosted a live streaming event to introduce Zepp brand, as well as launch its latest wearable, the Zepp Z. The Zepp brand was founded in Silicon Valley in 2010 and quickly became the go-to brand for athletes looking to improve their performance. Now in 2020, Zepp is transforming itself. Zepp has already commenced an exciting new chapter, with personalized health management as its mission. Powered by its belief in the role human-centered technology can play in self-improvement, Zepp is leveraging the potential of the Internet of Things, AI technologies, devices and apps that help people manage their health and wellbeing. Zepp is a dynamic brand transforming personal health management Zepp, the brand, grew from concept of using technology for self improvement and personal health management in order to enjoy a more fulfilling life every day. The Zepp brand tagline is “With you every moment”.









The S that appears in the logo is based on the Greek letter, sigma, which is a mathematical symbol representing summation. Mathematics requires precision and discipline, and so the inclusion of sigma expresses Zepp’s focus on connection and precision in a simple and direct way. This aligns perfectly with Zepp’s brand concept and values. Zepp is supported by smart technology, that relies on precise data analysis and strict algorithms. For Zepp wearable users, the S signifies the continuous analysis of biological data regarding their health and activity, which is then presented to them through a simple and easy-to-understand personalized evaluation system. While sister-brand Amazfit will remain focused on wearables, Zepp is becoming a health management brand with a broader vision to care for more aspects of health and wellbeing using cutting-edge technology and new platforms. Zepp is your smart health partner that puts you in control Zepp is building a high-end health management brand that is actively involved in research and also offers consumers outstanding industrial design, advanced processing and craftsmanship that will take smartwatches and personal health management to a new level. Zepp will use its advanced health and medical technology to redefine the significance of smart wearable devices. Ultimately, Zepp aims to transform wearables from being seen as “accessories” to becoming reliable health partners, helping a growing number of people to manage and take control of their personal wellbeing.

Zepp invests in research, technology and global collaboration The extraordinary user experience and powerful and precise health management service that Zepp provides comes from its advanced technology, support from respected experts, dedicated professionals, and expanding partnerships with world-class organizations. Through rigorous research and experimentation, the team has made remarkable progress in tracking and analyzing various types of biological data. In June, the team announced the official launch of the advanced self-owned PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, BioTracker 2 (which currently supports five biological data engines), ExerSense [1], RealBeats [2] 2, PAI Health Assessment System[3], OxygenBeats [4] and SomnusCare [5]. Meanwhile, the Huangshan-2 AI chip, featuring even higher computing efficiency and lower power consumption, made its debut only 450 days after the launch of the first generation. These will guarantee Zepp’s relentless pursuit of all aspects of new technologies, devices, apps and services. Another example is the Zepp App, a platform for managing personal health and wellbeing that connects Zepp and Amazfit wearables with cloud services. Available on both Android and iOS devices, analysis, through the Zepp App, results are integrated and presented interactively with ease. People can take control of their health and fitness activities, and also effectively manage other aspects of their daily routine that contribute to improved wellbeing.

By partnering with organizations and institutions around the world, Zepp has been involved with far-reaching research that could help people stay healthy and perform better. Earlier this year, the team supported and published the scientific research paper, “Learning from Large-scale Wearable Device Data for Predicting Epidemics Trends of COVID-19”, which provided accurate predictions of COVID-19 trends in Spain and Italy. The research team also worked with China’s epidemic prevention team formed by Zhong Nanshan, the doctor who led China through both SARS and COVID-19, to explore the effects of respiratory rehabilitation on quality of life for COVID patients. In June 2020, the team established an AI research institute which is led and consulted by renowned AI industry experts and professors from prestigious universities. Currently, the institute focuses on the study of respiratory health management, athletic performance and neuroscience, and will serve as the engine for future technological innovation. Its exciting research results will be utilized to enhance Zepp’s abilities. The team has also partnered with Silicon Valley-based AliveCor, the leader in AI-based personal ECG technology, to develop entirely new ECG devices to detect heart arrhythmias. In the meantime, the team is also working with the Stanford University Sleep Center to study the effect of sleep on the physical recovery of sick patients, and on otherwise healthy people.