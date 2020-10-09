KareXpert brings ‘NDHM integration-ready, Cloud-based Digital Healthcare Platform with built-in EMR/EHR’ creating paperless Hospital

KareXpert has solved these problems with a single integrated Digital Healthcare Platform for EMR/EHR. This AI-ready platform brings all specialty-EMR, CPOE (computerized physician order entry), MAR (Medication administration request), MRD (Medical record document), PHR (patient health record), and Integration ready with HIE (Healthcare Information exchange). The platform supports multi-facility location hospitals to have integrated EHR per patient on a real-time basis. The platform is ready for doctors, nurses, patients for mobile, and desktop versions. This platform supports OP. IP, ER, ICU, OT, pre/post-surgery workflows. Patient and Family member’s engagement is ensured at every step. KareXpert platform is NDHM integration-ready now: With the introduction of NDHM by the Government of India, it is a necessity to have a well-designed EMR/EHR system that is integrated into the National Digital Health Ecosystem of India.









KareXpert platform comes with a pre-integrated Healthcare Data Lake where the Artificial Intelligence (AI) data model of choice can be deployed by the Hospital as per their requirements using open APIs. This makes the Hospital future-ready. One of the most modern software technology stacks is used to develop this platform, making the system highly scalable and resilient. The AI-ready EMR/EHR platform enables hospitals to do research by having a single data view of all the anonymized patient records. The technology not only protects the privacy and confidentiality of the patient, but also assists hospital research in identifying disease patterns and inventing new clinical and treatment procedures. “KareXpert’s NDHM ready, AI-ready, and highly secure EMR/EHR solution has brought a new wave of innovations. It is providing doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers a means for high-quality patient care at affordable prices. The hospital will become future-ready for AI/ML technologies using KareXpert’s Healthcare Data Lake” – said Nidhi Jain, CEO & Founder of KareXpert Technologies.