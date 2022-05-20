Delivery partner dies in hit-and-run, Zepto announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation

Instant grocery delivery startup Zepto has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of its delivery executive who was killed in a hit-and-run in Delhi on Thursday, 19 May. The delivery partner, Karan Raju, was returning to the Zypp centre after completing a delivery. He was working with Zypp, a D2C EV brand that offers electric and doorstep delivery.









He was wearing a helmet and was driving on the correct side of the road, as per the company’s statement shared on Twitter. The statement further mentioned that Raju breathed his last at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. Apart from Rs 10 lakh compensation, the company also announced an additional insurance grant of Rs 8 lakh for the family.

“We are helping the family with immediate financial aid of Rs 10 lakh and an additional insurance grant of Rs 8 lakh. We will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family as they get through this difficult time,” the statement read.

“The team members from Zepto and Zypp have been with the family since the night of the accident, supporting and ensuring that they bear no pressure from the process or expenses (hospital bills, funeral bills, etc),” it adds.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered after the accident. The company also said that they are cooperating with the authorities concerned to file an FIR and assist in any way possible.