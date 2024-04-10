Simpl, India’s leading Checkout Network, has set a bold target to increase its checkouts on Zepto, India’s fastest-growing e-grocery service, to 100 million by 2026. This ambitious goal is part of Simpl’s strategy to enhance the user experience for millions of customers across the country by integrating its industry-first Instant Checkout on Zepto Pass.









The collaboration between Simpl and Zepto aims to replicate the offline kirana store experience online, offering consumers the convenience of an online khata along with instant checkout and 10-minute deliveries. This unique initiative allows consumers to clear bills for all their fortnightly grocery purchases at once, providing them with a seamless and efficient shopping experience.

Nitya Sharma, Founder and CEO of Simpl, highlighted the importance of convenience in today’s internet commerce landscape, stating that an enhanced khata-like experience is essential for consumers to access their needs seamlessly and clear their dues at once. He expressed delight in further enhancing this khata experience on Zepto Pass, Zepto’s recently launched loyalty program, which combines quick commerce’s fastest deliveries with online khata to bring enhanced convenience to customers.

Since partnering with Zepto in January 2022, Simpl has processed over 13 million checkouts, with a higher-than-average industry retention rate. The platform also achieved its highest-ever single transaction for quick delivery, amounting to nearly Rs 18,566, through Simpl’s Instant Checkout on Zepto in 2023. Additionally, a user made 141 transactions with Simpl on Zepto in November 2023, totaling Rs 1.38 lakh, highlighting the strong collaboration between Simpl and Zepto in enhancing integration and retaining customers.

Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto, expressed excitement about enabling Simpl’s 1-Tap access to Zepto Pass for millions of customers across the country. He emphasized that the partnership between Zepto and Simpl is focused on making consumers’ lives simpler through a unique combination of online khata for grocery purchases, one-tap checkout, and 10-minute deliveries, ultimately enhancing user convenience and delivering a great customer experience.

The launch of Zepto Pass on February 29th has been a resounding success, with over 2 million users joining the loyalty program within just a fortnight of its rollout. Quick commerce has been a key growth category for Simpl, witnessing a nearly 50% year-on-year increase in transactions and a 25% growth in average order value in February 2024 compared to 2023. This growth is a testament to the increasing adoption of Simpl’s instant checkout by customers, contributing to the overall growth of the industry.

According to Redseer, India’s q-commerce market is set to grow 10-15 times by 2025, reaching a market size of close to $5.5 billion, surpassing other markets in terms of q-commerce adoption. Simpl’s hassle-free checkout option is poised to further enhance convenience and elevate the overall customer experience in this rapidly expanding market.

By combining the convenience of online khata with quick commerce’s speed and efficiency, Simpl and Zepto are revolutionizing the e-grocery shopping experience in India, setting new standards for convenience, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.