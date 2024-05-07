Ageas Federal Life Insurance, a leading private life insurer in India, has launched its latest brand campaign film, “Cradle to Crease,” which delves into the inspiring journey of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from the day he was born to the day he made his international debut. The campaign aims to emphasize the importance of early financial planning and life insurance in securing one’s future.









The campaign film, “Cradle to Crease,” highlights the significance of financial planning from a young age. Through the lens of Sachin Tendulkar’s debut, the film showcases how focusing on financial planning and investing in life insurance can help individuals face the future with optimism, hope, and confidence.

Erum Kidwai, Sr. Vice President & Head- Marketing at Ageas Federal Life Insurance, expressed the brand’s intention behind the campaign, stating, “With ‘Cradle to Crease,’ we aim to redefine the narrative surrounding financial planning and insurance. Sachin Tendulkar’s journey serves as a powerful reminder that there is no fixed age or time to prioritize financial security. Through this film, we seek to inspire individuals to take charge of their future fearlessly and embrace a proactive approach towards financial planning through insurance.”

The brand has also utilized innovative technology in its marketing campaigns, including Gen AI and Deep Fake, to educate audiences about the necessity of life insurance in a way that is relatable to today’s tech-savvy audience. Mr. Kidwai added, “These campaigns ensure that they appeal to the entire spectrum of our target audience from all age groups.”

Mukund Olety, CCO VML, shared insights into the creative process behind the campaign, saying, “After a very successful Young Sachin campaign, we have created Cradle to Crease. The film features Sachin walking through the tunnel of life as he reaches the pitch. Using technology, we’ve created a hyper-realistic rendition of 16-year-old Sachin to recreate the moment he made his international debut. With the power of Gen-AI, we’ve told a story that could not have been told 5 years ago.”

The 360 campaign will be amplified across social media platforms, sports, news, and finance channels, as well as OOH and digital OOH across six cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Kerala (Cochin, Kottayam, and Trivandrum). Ageas Federal Life Insurance’s previous campaigns have received recognition in various industry awards, highlighting the brand’s impactful presence.

The “Cradle to Crease” campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar underscores Ageas Federal Life Insurance’s commitment to empowering individuals to lead a life and lifestyle of their choice fearlessly. Viewers are invited to join the brand on this inspiring journey towards prudent financial planning.

Watch the Campaign Film Here