Ageas Federal Life Insurance Unveils Golden Years Pension Plan with Bluechip Pension Fund

In a significant move to enhance the financial security of its policyholders, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, has introduced its latest innovation: the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Golden Years Pension Plan with Bluechip Pension Fund. This new plan promises a comprehensive solution aimed at ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable retirement.









The Golden Years Pension Plan is a Unit Linked, Non-Participating, Individual Pension Plan specifically designed to provide financial stability during retirement. It stands out with its unique features, including the Early Investment Booster and the Golden Waiver of Premium, catering to a broad age range of policyholders.

Innovative Features for Early Starters

The Early Investment Booster is a pioneering feature that targets young individuals aged 18-35. This feature provides additional allocations, encouraging early retirement planning. By starting early, policyholders can significantly boost their retirement corpus, taking advantage of the power of compounding over a longer period.

Khushali Girish, Deputy Vice President & Head of Products at Ageas Federal Life Insurance, emphasized the importance of this feature: “We are thrilled to introduce the Golden Years Pension Plan, a product meticulously crafted to cater to the unique retirement needs of our Indian customers. This plan embodies innovation and a futuristic outlook with features like the Early Investment Booster, which aims to encourage young individuals aged 18 to 35 to start their retirement planning early by providing additional units.”

Security for Loved Ones with the Golden Waiver of Premium

The Golden Waiver of Premium is another standout feature designed to ensure that the retirement plans of policyholders’ loved ones are safeguarded in the event of the policyholder’s demise. Under this option, future premiums are waived, allowing the retirement corpus to continue growing, thereby providing peace of mind to countless families across the country.

Girish added, “The Golden Waiver of Premium option ensures future premiums are waived, thereby safeguarding the retirement plans of the policyholder’s loved ones in case of an unfortunate event. We believe this plan will set a new benchmark in retirement planning.”

Guaranteed Loyalty Booster and Flexibility

The Golden Years Pension Plan also offers a Guaranteed Loyalty Booster, which is added annually, provided the premiums are paid on time and the policy remains active. This feature further enhances the value of the plan, ensuring that policyholders receive maximum benefits for their loyalty and commitment.

Additionally, the plan provides flexibility in premium payment options, accommodating various financial situations and preferences. Premium Allocation charges are returned, adding to the overall value of the policy. In case of the policyholder’s death, beneficiaries receive 105% of the total premiums paid, reinforcing the plan’s robust safety net.

Introducing the Bluechip Pension Fund

Complementing the Golden Years Pension Plan is the newly launched Bluechip Pension Fund. This fund invests in listed equities, focusing on established and emerging bluechip stocks with a strong track record. By diversifying investments across multiple sectors, the fund aims to generate high returns while minimizing risk, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a secure and prosperous retirement.

For a limited time, the Bluechip Pension Fund is available with a flat NAV of Rs 10 per unit, offering an attractive entry point for new investors. The fund employs active management, diversification, and a blend of growth and value investing strategies to ensure steady returns.

A New Era in Retirement Planning

With the introduction of the Golden Years Pension Plan and the Bluechip Pension Fund, Ageas Federal Life Insurance is setting a new standard in retirement planning. These offerings are designed to transform retirement into a chapter of freedom and enjoyment, allowing policyholders to seize every moment of their golden years with confidence and financial security.

Ageas Federal Life Insurance continues to innovate and provide robust financial solutions, ensuring that retirement is not just a phase of life but a time to thrive and relish the fruits of one’s labor. With the Golden Years Pension Plan, policyholders can look forward to a brighter and more secure future, turning their retirement dreams into reality.