Geekster, edtech focused on providing technical education to aspirants, has announced expanding their talent pool by a 100% in the coming quarter. The brand currently boasts a strength of 50+ employees spread across various departments. It plans on adding talent in the key departments including- academics, technology, marketing and growth. With the hiring drive, Greekster aims to reach a manpower of 100+ professionals.









Ankit Maggu, Co-Founder, Geekster, said their model has been able to gain considerable traction. “Now we understand it more about sustenance. To be able to achieve the same we need a stronger team of skilled professionals. We are on a look out for talented individuals that would enjoy exploring their careers with a rising edtech. Professionals who seek an opportunity to learn, grow and exhibit the required zeal are welcomed to join us as we go full-throttle.”

The edtech recently raised fresh funds and had announced exhausting a major portion in expanding its team to enable 5,000 careers through its platform in next 12 months. The platform has been witnessing a 100% month-on-month increase in its user base. Its unique pay-after-placement model has been attracting enthusiasts to learn and fuel their growth trajectory.

Geekster eagerly plans to hire promising candidates with relevant qualifications irrespective of their geographical location. Currently, it has a work-from-home model with professionals working from over 10+ states in India. In addition to this, the brand also plans to put an extensive tech team in place with an addition of at least 15 developers.

Geekster has been imparting personal mentorship, and live classes delivered by the instructors hailing from esteemed brands like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. While it maintains the quality, it boasts ambition to spread its wings and impact more lives in its endeavour. In the next two quarters alone it aspires to catalyse the careers of at least 1000 aspirants.