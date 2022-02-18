Leading edtech firm Edukemy has recorded a 70% hit rate in the UPSC CSE Mains 2021, after more than 50 questions asked in various general studies were directly or indirectly addressed during courses and study materials featured on its platform.









The highest hit-rate within the edtech sector indicated Edukemy’s commitment of helping aspirants clear the exam and its clear understanding of the needs of the exam.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, the co-founder and CEO of Edukemy, said this achievement was made possible due to the consistent efforts of the academic and content team. Content creation at Edukemy is an integral part of their teaching and relies on deep understanding of the UPSC exam.

“The academic team is led by Shabbir A Bashir, who is already well known in UPSC Preparation segment and is most sought after for Geography optional studies, and essay writing for UPSC Mains,” he said. “The UPSC via Civil Services exam is searching for administrators for the country and this understanding guides the company to stay focused on what is needed. When looking for the relevant content for UPSC aspirants, the content team focuses on what would be for the interest of an administrator. It then dissects the issue from various standpoints, maintaining a neutral and holistic approach during the process.”

This is conducted daily and students through documents and videos are presented with materials that are exam-ready across all the stages of the exam. Addressing the various stages of the exam – prelims, mains, and interview simultaneously, also ensured Edukemy maintained a consistent hit-rate of more than 50% in UPSC CSE 2021 prelims and mains, he added.

India’s edtech market is estimated at $3.6 billion and is forecast to grow to $10 billion by 2025. The market is expected to grow 3.7 times in the next five years especially as COVID fast-track Edtech adoption and millions of students move online during the pandemic.

The company has raised $2 million in pre–Series A funding round led by Auxano, Falcon5, and other angel investors. Since then, it has grown four-fold across its business objectives as revenues, user-base, courses, and traction on the website.

Also Read: Supreme Court lifts stay on job quota for Haryana locals, urges HC to hear matter fully

Founded by Panigrahi, Bashir, and Deb Tripathi in 2020, Edukemy has created an evaluation model for non-subjective and subjective competitive exams. One of the key challenges faced by ed-tech companies was to make answer-writing, a crucial part of the Civil Services Exam, innovative and seamless for the online aspirants.

This was achieved by Edukemy which developed a platform – Korrecto, that enabled students during the lockdown and gained timely guidance and feedback to help channelize their preparation even from the remotest part of the country. This helped 51 selections of Edukemy students in UPSC CSE 2020.