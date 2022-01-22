Kafqa Academy, a technology-enabled performing arts platform, announced that it has crossed 100,000 student registrations within seven months of launch. The academy has managed to achieve this milestone by enrolling students from more than 600 cities in India and enrolling nearly 14,000 students per month on average.









The online performing art academy has also been delivering 50,000+ mins of live learning every day by 60+ instructors across 8 styles of music, dance and acting classes, possibly the highest in India for any performing art platform.

Shariq Plasticwala, Founder, they are fortunate to see such rapid early adoption from customers for the platform’s learning services. “With 4.6/6 satisfaction rates and 55%+ renewal rates, we are humbled by the early love our students have shown for our learning platform. In 2022, we are looking to grow 12x – at our current growth rates, and we believe that we will end the year as the largest learning platform for performing arts in India – online or offline. All this within 18-months of launch.”

Plasticwala pointed out that one of the biggest drawing factors for Kafqa Academy is the fact that it has been able to unbundle creator skills into core skills such as dance, music and acting, and content creation skills. “95%+ of our learners use the core skills we empower them with to create content on their own.”

In 2020, for the first time, global viewership of dance videos exceeded football on TikTok; music exceeded fitness. The exploding viewership on social media is creating waves of demand for services around the performing arts – learning being an important one. Riding this tailwind, Kafqa Academy has observed 40X growth since its inception and plans to sustain a similar pace of growth in the near future. This growth has also brought significant support for Kafqa Academy as 25% of the traffic is organic through word of mouth and content sharing.

Kafqa Academy enables users to learn from the convenience of their home & in tier 2+ cities; the academy facilitates access to a world-class performing arts curriculum where instructors are unavailable. Most importantly, the curriculum is constantly updated & designed backwards from outcomes that are desired. These outcomes are clearly defined as content pieces that combine the core art & content creation skills. Classes are conducted in batches, enabling more affordable price points to be offered to students. Additionally, workshops are offered on how to create content & performance videos.

The academy has recently secured $1.3 million in pre-launch funding from leading institutional investors and tech entrepreneurs. The funding round was led by Global Founders Capital (GFC) and saw participation from institutional investors such as Enzia Ventures and Better Capital.