Taal Academy organises musical and dance extravaganza in Gurugram

Taal Academy organises musical and dance extravaganza in Gurugram

Zeyad Masroor Khan
Published on

Taal Academy (a Society in the process of registration under the Societies Registration Act, 1860), under the aegis of Creative Vision for Social Development, organized a musical and dance extravaganza with a live band at the Epicentre Auditorium in The Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram.




 The show was put together on the theme “SURMAI SHAAM – An Evening of Music & Dance”, conceptualized by Creative Vision for Social Development president Mrs. Ambika Nayak, which saw close to 40 participants, mostly senior citizens aged 65 and above. The show was enjoyed by a crowd of more than 300 people and the auditorium was fully packed.

 The Creative Vision for Social Development provides mentorship for various art forms, including classical and western singing, yoga, aerobics, and dance.

 The Academy’s goal is to nurture creativity among all ages, particularly senior citizens in the second innings (post-retirement) of life. Also, it aims at creating an environment where individuals connect with music and yoga, leaving behind their daily worries and promoting mental as well as physical well-being.


March 7, 2023
