Broadway-style dance musical to depict Mahabharata war

Culture

Press Trust of India
Published on

A dance musical here will depict the 18-day war of Kurukshetra, as portrayed in the Hindu epic of the Mahabharata.

The theatrical depiction of the war, which will involve Indian martial arts, Bharatanatyam and Kathak, will be organised here by Prabhat Arts International at Kamani Auditorium from December 2.

The play, “18 Days – Dusk of an Era”, will aim to “unfurl the maze of events orchestrated in the Kurukshetra war” with a Broadway-style treatment of the production.

Talking about the show, art directors Bharat and Sharat Prabhath said it is a “blend of martial arts, levitation techniques, classical dance forms, animation, and symphony-style world music”.

“The dance musical not only portrays the story of the Kurukshetra war in a distinctive fashion but also endeavours to address the unanswered questions of the readers of the Mahabharata,” they said.

“’18 Days’ also includes actual Sanskrit texts from the Mahabharata and the storyline is meticulously tailored in English to reach viewers of all regions,” added the brothers.

With two shows each day, the dance musical will come to a close on December 4.


By November 28, 2022
