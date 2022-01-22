India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained the most popular global leader with an approval rating of 71%, says a survey by US consulting firm Morning Consult. Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador followed him closely at 66%, Italy’s Mario Draghi came in third at 60% and Japan’s Fumio Kishida was fourth at 48%.









The survey said PM Modi had the lowest disapproval ratings among all the leaders tracked at 21%. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13 – 19, 2022. World leaders – US President Joe Biden has an approval rating of 43%, UK PM Boris Johnson had the lowest approval rating of 26%; and French President Emmanuel Macron had a disapproval rating of 59%, South Korean President Moon Jae-in 54%, Australian PM Scott Morrison at 52% and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau 51%.

Morning Consult said the global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country – with a margin of error between +/- 1-3%.

The average sample size, in the US, is around 45,000, while in other countries, the sample size ranges from about 3,000 to 5,000. Morning Consult said all interviews are conducted online among nationally representative samples of adults. In regards to India, the consulting firm said the sample is representative of the literate population. Surveys are weighed in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources.

Surveys in the United States are also weighed by race and ethnicity. The company stated that respondents complete the surveys in languages appropriate for their countries.