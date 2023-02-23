India’s biggest Latin dance festival DANZAPURA season 6 will be hosted by Salsa India in collaboration with ILSA, Club Salsa International, and Paul The Dance Club. The much-anticipated dance event will take place between March 4 and 8th, 2023 at V Club, Sector 49, Gurgaon, and will feature 50+ national and international artists and DJs from all corners of the world, including Spain, France, Srilanka, Dubai, Australia, Angola, Singapore, Dubai, and others. Nitro Dance, DSC, Irina Dance Academy, Star Dance, Nikhil Dance Studio, and Salsa Empire are some of the supporting dancing schools from the country. The mega 5-day power-packed dance festival is expected to draw 400+ participants, the majority of whom will be from Delhi/NCR.

The festival’s vision is to bring together dance enthusiasts of all levels under one roof to learn, share and experience various Afro-Latin dance forms like Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, etc. The event has received registrations from across the country, as well as inquiries from dancers all over the world. The organizers of this high-end event have already sold 300+ passes. In addition to physical outreach, DANZAPURA Festival has multiple social media channels with millions of followers from the dancing community all over the world.









“DANZAPURA, the Latin dance festival, is back with a bigger lineup of dancing legends to spread joy and warmth amongst its attendees. While the first day is all about meeting new people and getting acquainted, the remaining days will feature workshops, masterclasses, boot camps, Championships, and Glamorous Performances on a variety of Afro-Latin dance forms. By attending this festival dance enthusiasts will discover a whole world of vibrant, social, and fun folks who embrace a common passion for Latin dances and music. We invite people of all ages and professions to come out and dance their hearts out at the 6th season of DANZAPURA fiesta,” said Yavit Singh, Managing Director, Salsa India and, Organizer, DANZAPURA.

Besides 50 hours of dancing, shows, and pool parties, participants will get an exclusive opportunity to take part in 25+ workshops, 15 hours of boot camp as well as 10 hours of certificate Masterclass with Morenaso Crack- the king of Kizomba dance genre. Moreover, the dance carnival will showcase sashaying and shimmying demonstrations by globally acclaimed performers such as Kayce & Karen – Salsa Artists from Lebanon; Morenaso & Carolin – Kizomba Artists from France; Saj & Emi – Bachata Artists from Dubai; Andres & Katrina – Bachata Artist and Karan – Afro House Artist – Afro Kiz Boy. The grand event will conclude on 8th March with a Holi party to celebrate the festival of colors Latin dance style, a fitting end to this extravagant event.

Started in 2001, Salsa India is The Home for Salsa in India promoting Salsa and other Latin dance forms. The largest and oldest Social Dancing Network in India. The Dancing school is dedicated to spreading interest in teaching techniques of Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, and more. Salsa India also hosts the biggest and longest-running Latin Night in the City. The Salsa Sundays @ Summer House Cafe is the most popular dance night in Northern India. Having associated with various Latin schools and Congress around the globe, Salsa India provides massive opportunities to students to be able to travel and perform within India and Internationally. With over 15000 enthusiastic students having passed through their doors, they have a good track record of teaching newbies.