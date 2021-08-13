Flipkart would be expanding its grocery services, through a regional expansion-focused marketplace model, to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The e-commerce company said the new centre would serve more than 150 pincodes in the region.









According to an official statement, customers in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Erode in Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam in Kerala would get access to high-quality grocery essentials. A grocery centre in Coimbatore has created over 1,100 jobs and assisted local sellers reach wider markets in addition to enhanced market links for local farmers.

Smrithi Ravichandran, vice-president (grocery), Flipkart, said over the last one year, consumers across the country have warmed up to e-grocery, and as such, the platform has sharpened its focus on scaling up this category with sellers, brands and farmers. “Grocery is a regionally indexed category, and our focus has been to build local sourcing capabilities to serve local consumer needs with the finest regional selection in addition to bringing the best quality national brands to the consumers’ doorstep.”

Also Read: Digital space needs to be regulated: Ajay Devgn

N Muruganandam, Principal Secretary, Tamil Nadu Industries Department, said the government is committed to promote investments in logistics and warehousing. “The grocery fulfillment centre will enable local merchants use this infrastructure and widen their market access.” Pooja Kulkarni, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Guidance, said the grocery fulfillment centre will aid economic growth of the local eco system. “Tamil Nadu being the most urbanized State will give greater impetus to e-commerce business of Flipkart.”