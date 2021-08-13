Nadir Godrej to take over as GIL Chairman, Adi Godrej to step down

Godrej Industries Limited (GIL) on Friday announced that Adi Godrej will step down as Group’s Chairman and from the Board of Directors of GIL, effective October 1. Adi’s younger brother Nadir Godrej, currently the GIL Managing Director, will succeed him, the firm announced on August 13.









“Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman and from the Board of Directors of GIL. He will continue to serve as Chairman of the Godrej Group and Chairman Emeritus of GIL. Nadir Godrej, who is currently Managing Director of GIL, will take over as Chairman and Managing Director of the company,” it said.

Commenting on the announcement, Adi said It has been a privilege to serve Godrej Industries for over four decades and noted that the conglomerate delivered strong results during his stint.

“I am grateful to our Board for their support and guidance; to all our team members whose passion, commitment, and hard work has driven our success; and to all our customers, business partners, shareholders, investors, and communities, for their continued partnership. I am very confident that our best years are ahead of us, and I look forward to Nadir and our team achieving our exciting aspirations.”

Also Read: Pragmatism prevails with the withdrawal of retrospective tax

Meanwhile, Nadir thanked Adi Godrej for “his vision, values and exceptional leadership” in shaping the company during his tenure.

“Our leadership team is committed to building forward on these foundations; continuing to serve our people and communities, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” he added.