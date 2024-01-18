Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India’s pioneering Hybrid Learning platform committed to delivering outcome-based learning at scale, has announced strategic additions to its leadership team. Welcoming Ravikanth Kanchibhotla as the Head of Test Prep Segment and Abhishek Chhabra as the Head of K-10 Segment, Infinity Learn aims to fortify its position as a trailblazer in the field of K-12 EdTech.

Ravikanth Kanchibhotla, with a wealth of over two decades of experience in the digital ecosystem, assumes the pivotal role of Head of Test Prep Segment. Having made substantial contributions to the success of six startups, including two unicorns, and having held key positions at multinational corporations like Flipkart, InMobi, and Google India, Ravikanth brings a rich tapestry of skills in revenue management, product strategy, and operations. His journey in the EdTech domain includes serving as the COO at Oliveboard and as the CEO at FIITJEE eSchool.









Expressing his enthusiasm, Ravikanth Kanchibhotla shared, “I’m thrilled to join Infinity Learn and look forward to leveraging my experience to drive effective strategies in the Test Prep segment. My goal is to impact as many learners as possible in the country, preparing them for challenging competitive exams such as NEET and JEE. I am committed to contributing to the Company’s mission of providing quality education and fostering growth opportunities for learners.”

Abhishek Chhabra, appointed as the Head of K-10 Segment, brings a robust background from esteemed organizations such as upGrad, Philips, Zomato, and Oyo. With a strong academic foundation from IIT Delhi and ISB Hyderabad, Abhishek aligns his multifaceted approach and passion for meaningful causes with the ethos of Infinity Learn.

Elaborating on his eagerness, Abhishek Chhabra stated, “I’ve always aspired to contribute to the cultivation of skill and talent in our nation, fostering a generation of high achievers in their chosen career paths. I am grateful to Infinity Learn for this opportunity. I’m excited to embark on this journey, dedicated to providing our learners with unwavering support and guidance as they shape their brighter futures.”

Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, expressed delight at the notable appointments, saying, “We are elated to welcome Ravikanth and Abhishek to our esteemed leadership team. Their profound industry expertise will significantly enhance our ability to deliver outcome-based learning experiences. Aligned with our ambitious goal of reaching over 50 million learners on our platform by 2025, the restructuring of our team marks a strategic step in that direction. We eagerly anticipate their invaluable contributions as we work together to advance our mission of ensuring every child has access to quality education with the mantra ‘Bachcha Seekha Hai Ya Nahi’.”

Infinity Learn is unwavering in its pursuit of becoming India’s premier K-12 EdTech company. With a target net revenue of Rs 500 crore, the company aims to extend its influence to over 50 million learners, including one million paid users, and establish 40 offline centers by 2025. The commitment to delivering a personalized learning experience tailored to each student’s unique needs and strengths underscores Infinity Learn’s dedication to enhancing educational outcomes, making it more affordable, and broadening access for students from diverse backgrounds. As the company continues to evolve, these strategic leadership appointments reinforce its commitment to delivering quality education at scale.