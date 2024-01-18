Over 300 employees from the Procter & Gamble India (P&G India) manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, renowned for brands like Tide and Ariel, recently laced up their running shoes to participate in a marathon aimed at supporting children with disabilities. The spirited event took place during the company’s sports fest, showcasing the commitment of P&G India towards fostering inclusion for people with disabilities.









The marathon wasn’t just about physical endurance; it was a heartfelt initiative where each participating employee contributed a dedicated amount. Together, the collective effort raised an impressive sum of INR 3 Lakh. The funds generated were subsequently pledged to the Shankar Foundation, a non-governmental organization committed to facilitating the education and holistic development of people with disabilities, especially children.

Shankar Foundation will utilize the donated funds to procure essential equipment, including computers and sports gear, fostering the learning and overall growth of more than 100 children with disabilities. The initiative reflects P&G India’s dedication to making a positive impact on the communities it serves and operates in, aligning with the broader mission of creating a more inclusive and accessible environment.

Sumit Rana, Plant Head of P&G India’s Hyderabad Manufacturing Plant, expressed the company’s commitment to social responsibility, stating, “At P&G, we believe in our responsibility to positively impact the communities we serve and where we operate. We’re making progress each day, and recognize we have work to do to make our company, brands, and services even more inclusive and accessible to the diverse set of consumers we reach. Our employees partner with us in bringing this to life, like they did for this event. Their passionate participation has helped us create an opportunity to contribute to children with disabilities in their holistic development. In line with this belief, we are delighted to have run for a special cause, in partnership with Shankar Foundation.”

The marathon was an integral part of a larger sports fest organized by P&G India to promote health and fitness among its employees at the Hyderabad manufacturing plant. The fest featured a diverse array of indoor and outdoor sports, including Carrom, Table tennis, Badminton, Volleyball, Cricket, and more. It not only served as a platform for physical activity but also fostered camaraderie and teamwork among the employees.

The enthusiastic participation of P&G India employees in this philanthropic endeavor showcases the company’s commitment to social responsibility and its belief in leveraging collective efforts to drive positive change. As the funds are channeled towards empowering children with disabilities, the marathon becomes not just a race for the finish line but a symbol of hope and support for a brighter and more inclusive future.