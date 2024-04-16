Hero Vired, the acclaimed learn-tech platform under the Hero Group, is jubilantly celebrating three years of its establishment, marking a significant milestone in the Ed-Tech and startup sectors. Over this short period, Hero Vired has facilitated more than 400 successful career transitions, boasting a remarkable 30% successful learner transition rate across all cohorts by the end of FY’24.









The success of Hero Vired can be attributed to its innovative live session teaching model, which recreates the immersive classroom experience for learners, right in the comfort of their homes. This approach has led to the delivery of over 20,000 hours of live teaching, ensuring a high-quality learning experience for all participants. Supported by a network of over 300 faculty members and industry experts, Hero Vired offers personalized one-on-one sessions, ensuring meticulous skill adoption and career growth for its learners.

In just three years, Hero Vired has expanded its program portfolio from 2 to over 20 programs in 2024, including pioneering programs in the Future Tech domain such as Extended Reality, Gaming & Esports, and UX. The platform has also initiated various programs like Women’s Day scholarships, placement assistance, career mapping, and guidance, opening doors to numerous deserving candidates.

Reflecting on this significant achievement, Akshay Munjal, Founder & CEO of Hero Vired, shared his thoughts, saying, “As we commemorate the third anniversary of Hero Vired, my thoughts gravitate towards a profound principle my grandfather staunchly advocated: ‘There is no greater investment and no better return than that in education – It benefits not only an individual but the society at large.’ Sixty years ago, he was appointed as the President of Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, and from there, he went on to establish multiple educational institutions. We are proud that we are continuing his legacy through years of innovation in the field of education. To date, Hero Vired has facilitated over 400+ successful career transitions, with the last few months being exceptionally rewarding despite a challenging environment.”

As Hero Vired celebrates its 3rd anniversary, it also pays homage to the rich legacy of the Hero Group, which was started by Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal in 1964. Drawing strength from this esteemed heritage, Hero Vired remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering educational innovation and transformation.

In conclusion, Hero Vired’s journey over the past three years stands as a testament to the Group’s commitment to excellence in education. With its unwavering dedication to transformative learning, Hero Vired is poised to continue making a positive impact on the lives of learners, contributing to a brighter future for all.