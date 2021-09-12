Packaging education to play key role in promotion of products: Patel

Connect with us

Packaging education to play key role in promotion of various products: Patel

Packaging is a unique field and it should be promoted, as the sector will play a vital role in promoting various products of every industry, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has said.




The minister visited the Indian Institute of Packaging, under the ministry, on Saturday.

“She emphasised that the packaging is a unique and good field and should be promoted. Packaging education will play a vital role in promoting various products of each and every industry,” the institute said in a statement.

IIP-Ahmedabad has showcased the minister prototypes developed for packaging.

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) is a national apex body that was set up in 1966 by the packaging and allied industries and the Ministry of Commerce, with the specific objective of improving the packaging standards in the country.

The institute is an autonomous body working under the administrative control of the ministry.


