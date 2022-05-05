Union Minister Anupriya Patel pitches for adoption of Industry 4.0

Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Thursday said technology is the way to move forward and ‘Industry 4.0’ aims to increase productivity, efficiency and address sustainability and climate change issues.









Industry 4.0 refers to a new phase of industrial revolution that focuses on technologies like machine learning, automation and big data.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Patel said the industry will have to play a significant role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand vision of India@2047 by adopting Industry 4.0.

The minister of state for commerce and industry also said the government’s role has changed from regulator to a facilitator.

“The adoption of industry 4.0 is something that we have to do together,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said traditional manufacturing and service-oriented industries are being disrupted in a manner which the country has never seen before.

The fourth industrial revolution is driven by ten or more technologies transforming industrial production today, he said.

Also Read: Apple no longer accepts debit, credit card payments in India

Kant noted that autonomous robots, simulation, big data and analytics, augmented reality, cloud, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence are impacting the entire production value chain.

Talking about Industry 4.0, Kant said the country cannot afford to bypass this revolution.

The Indian industry needs to leapfrog to industry 4.0 adoption, he added.