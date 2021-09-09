Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Amazon-Future dispute: Supreme Court halts attachment of assets, says no coercive action

Amazon Future dispute: Supreme Court halts attachment of assets, says no coercive action

Business

Amazon-Future dispute: Supreme Court halts attachment of assets, says no coercive action

Rakesh Jha
Published on

In a major relief to Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, the Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings before Delhi High Court related to attachment of assets owned by Future Coupons and Future Retail for four weeks. The bench comprising CJI NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna also directed that no statutory authority — NCLT, CCI, Sebi — will pass ant final order in relation to the Amazon Future dispute for four weeks.




“Nothing will happen in four weeks. Issue notice. Taking into consideration the challenge to Emergency Arbitrator award is pending before tribunal under SIAC Rules,” the Court said, according to Bar and Bench.

In March, a single judge bench of Delhi High Court had ordered the attachment of Future Group’s assets based for breach of an emergency Award passed in Amazon’sfavour by a Singapore-based arbitrator which halted the merger deal between Future Retail Limited and Reliance group. The single bench had also issued a show-cause notice for civil arrest of Biyani and other directors of Future Group

The top court on August 6, delivered a judgment favouring Amazon by upholding Singapore EA’s award, restraining the Rs 24,731 crore FRL-Reliance Retail merger deal, as valid and enforceable under Indian arbitration laws.

The EA of Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) had on October 25 last year restrained the Future group from going ahead with its Rs 24,731 crore deal with Reliance Industries to sell its retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business.

Also Read: Future-Reliance Retail merger deal: FRL seeks early hearing of appeal in SC against HC order

Amazon, which has 49 per cent stake in one of Future”s unlisted firms, Future Coupons Ltd had approached SIAC.

In August last year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) had said it would acquire the retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

11 EV charging stations to come up in Shillong

11 EV charging stations to come up in Shillong
By September 9, 2021
Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

Lodha Group partners Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure
By September 9, 2021
Mercedes-Benz to sell all-electric SUV EQC across all dealerships in India

Mercedes-Benz to sell all-electric SUV EQC across all dealerships in India
By September 9, 2021
Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns

Electric Vehicle

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns
Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane

News

Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane
Weekly funding roundup: Strong venture capital activity and 3 new unicorns

Funding News

Weekly funding roundup: Strong venture capital activity and three new unicorns
To Top
Loading...