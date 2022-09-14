With the World Cup just a little over a month away, there’s a new Official Team India T20I Jersey around the corner. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and MPL Sports, the official kit partner, posted a video on their social media handles launching a new campaign, #HarFanKiJersey and hinting at a new T20I jersey.

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya are seen in the video encouraging fans to be part of the biggest unveiling event in Indian cricket history by visiting https://harfankijersey.mplsports.in/ and sharing their fan stories.

“As fans, you make us the cricketer we are,” said Rohit Sharma in the video.









On the microsite called Har Fan Ki Jersey, users can upload their story of what makes them a true blue cricket fan. By doing so, they will have the opportunity to be an integral part of the jersey unveiling. As the stories get populated on the site, a part of the jersey will be uncovered, giving fans a sneak peek into the much-awaited kit for this year.

The new jersey will replace the Billion Cheers jersey, launched during last year’s World Cup, for all T20 format games.

Besides getting a first look at the jersey, users can also get a chance to be crowned a “superfan”. Once fans upload their stories, they will get a unique referral code, which when used by their friends and followers, will earn them points and a spot on a leaderboard.

Rewards include exclusive discounts; the brand will also run contests on social media giving users a chance to win match tickets as well as other money-can’t-buy experiences. Participation also guarantees a digital certificate of appreciation from MPL Sports and BCCI. The best superfan stories will be shared on the official MPL Sports social media pages as well.

The #HarFanKiJersey campaign aims to mobilize the billions of fans of the Indian cricket team, and give them a platform to share their passion for the game and the team.