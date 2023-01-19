Zero To One gets Sebi nod to launch Rs 300 cr fund to invest in startups

Angel network Zero To One has received market regulator Sebi approval to set up a Rs 300 crore Category-1 Alternative Investment Fund for investments in startups, the firm said on Wednesday.









Zero To One will invest across sectors in early-stage technology companies with a focus on edtech, health tech, agritech, medtech and cleantech spaces. “The idea behind founding Zero To One is not only to fund startups but create an ecosystem that can assist and support startups to achieve new heights. We believe the AIF would not only fund the young startups but also fuel them with the synergy, support, and mentorship from the ecosystem we have created,” Zero To One founder and Director Praveen Kaushik said in the statement.

Zero To One is a community early-stage investors that comprises over 500 Angels, High Networth Individuals (HNIs) and Venture Capitalists (VCs) across India, Singapore, Dubai, the US and the UK.