OTT’s Slow Horses Apple TV+ Breaks Record with 72 Emmy Nominations

Apple TV+ has achieved a record-breaking 72 Emmy Award nominations this year, showcasing its best performance across 16 Apple Originals. The streaming platform scored nominations in top categories, including its first-ever Outstanding Limited Series nomination for “Lessons in Chemistry,” Outstanding Drama Series for “The Morning Show” and “Slow Horses,” and Outstanding Comedy Series for “Palm Royale.”

Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, expressed gratitude to the Television Academy, stating, “It has been an immensely rewarding morning to witness so many talented artists recognized with Emmy nominations across such an extraordinary number of categories.”









Apple TV+’s nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards reflect its growing impact on the entertainment industry less than five years after its launch. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 15.

Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, added, “We are so thankful to the Television Academy for honouring our storytellers with a record number of Emmy nominations today.”

Major Nominations and Highlights:

“The Morning Show” leads with 16 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and 10 acting nominations.

“Lessons in Chemistry” received 10 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

“Slow Horses” secured 9 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

“Palm Royale” earned 11 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Celebrated documentaries “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” and “Girls State” were recognized in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special category.

Detailed Nominations:

The Morning Show (16) –Outstanding Drama Series, Acting nominations for Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and others

Palm Royale (11) – Outstanding Comedy Series, Acting nominations for Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett

Lessons in Chemistry (10) – Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Acting nominations for Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, and Aja Naomi King

Slow Horses (9) – Outstanding Drama Series, Acting nominations for Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and Jonathan Pryce

Additional Nominations:

“Loot” (1): Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Maya Rudolph)

“Hijack” (1): Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Idris Elba)

“The New Look” (1): Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

“Masters of the Air” (3): Various technical categories

“Physical” (2): Cinematography and Choreography

“Silo” (2): Music Composition and Main Title Design

“Girls State” (3): Documentary categories

“Sugar” (1): Cinematography

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” (2): Production and Technical Direction

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” (2): Hosted Nonfiction Series and Writing

“STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” (5): Various documentary categories

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (1): Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series

Apple commercials “Album Cover” and “Fuzzy Feelings” each received nominations for Outstanding Commercial.

Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 499 wins and 2,262 award nominations, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

For more information on the nominated programs, visit Apple TV+.