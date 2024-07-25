The ambitious Project Cheetah, aimed at reintroducing the majestic big cats to India, has once again found itself in the spotlight, not for its successes or failures in wildlife conservation, but due to a lack of transparency. The Madhya Pradesh forest department’s refusal to disclose information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding the management of cheetahs, both brought from Africa and born in India, has sparked a fresh wave of controversy.









Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, known for his persistent advocacy for transparency in conservation efforts, had sought detailed records of the management practices of the Cheetah Project in Kuno and Mandsaur. However, his request was met with a firm rejection. The department invoked Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act, a clause that permits withholding information if its release could compromise national security, foreign relations, or other critical interests of the State.

This response has raised eyebrows, particularly because it marks a departure from previous instances where information about Project Cheetah was readily shared. In a notable instance, Dubey had earlier obtained details about the health of the first cheetah cub born in India, revealing a fracture in the cub’s right leg. The sudden shift to secrecy has left many questioning the motives behind this decision.

“This is the first time I received a reply stating that disclosure of information about cheetahs will affect national security or relations with foreign countries,” Dubey told PTI, expressing his bewilderment and concern.

Project Cheetah has had a tumultuous journey since its inception. The initial introduction of eight cheetahs from Namibia into Kuno National Park in September 2022 was hailed as a landmark event. This was followed by a second batch of 12 cheetahs from South Africa in February 2023. However, the project soon faced criticism due to the deaths of several cheetahs, casting a shadow over the conservation efforts.

Despite these setbacks, there have been notable successes, including the birth of 12 cubs this year. These births, particularly the six cubs born to South African cheetah Gamini in March, have been highlighted by officials as indicators of the project’s potential success. The current population of cheetahs in Kuno, including the cubs, stands at 26. However, this figure comes with a sobering reminder of the challenges faced, as seven adult cheetahs, including Shaurya, have died since March 2023 due to various causes.

The government’s future plans for Project Cheetah include introducing the animals into a fenced area in the Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuary and establishing a cheetah conservation breeding center in Gujarat’s Banni grasslands. These steps are part of a broader vision to create a metapopulation of 60-70 cheetahs in the Kuno-Gandhisagar landscape, ensuring their long-term survival through scientific management and adequate prey availability.

However, the recent refusal to share information under the RTI Act has cast a shadow over these efforts. The lack of transparency has fueled speculation and concerns about the project’s management and the true state of the cheetah population.

In a democratic setup, transparency and accountability are cornerstones of public trust. The refusal to provide information about Project Cheetah not only undermines this trust but also raises questions about the priorities and practices of those in charge. As the debate continues, wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike will be watching closely, hoping for a resolution that upholds the principles of transparency and fosters a genuine commitment to wildlife conservation.