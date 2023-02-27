Armani Exchange Held the Second Edition of its Celebrated Press Play Music Festival at DLF Promenade

Connect with us

Armani Exchange hosted the second edition of the A|X Press Play on 11th & 12th February at DLF Promenade, New Delhi, an experiential music festival that was truly one of a kind.



A weekend to remember with 8000+ footfall across the 2 days, the festival was an audio-visual treat like never before with fresh electronic music, gesture interactive art installations, mall fa ade visual projections. The future-themed interactive installations and projection mapping were coupled with crowd-stirring performances by renowned electronic artists such as Tech Panda x Kenzani and Sickflip.

An event like no other, the attendee list saw a mix of fashion industry insiders, celebrities, and influencers merging traditional streetwear with futuristic fashion elements. Guests were treated to great food and drinks while taking in the music and vivacity of the night, making it a truly unique experience. #AXPressPlay.


