Srila Chatterjee with Affordable Art India Makes Its Debut in Hyderabad

Affordable Art India is set to debut in Hyderabad, bringing an exciting and diverse array of art from across the country to the city. Curated by Srila Chatterjee, Affordable Art India aims to break the barriers often associated with the word “art.” The event promises to create a space that combines various styles, ensuring that everyone can connect with an artwork for what it truly is. “We believe that art should be accessible to everyone,” said Chatterjee. “By showcasing a diverse range of styles, we hope to foster an inclusive environment where art lovers and newcomers alike can find something that resonates with them.”

Affordable Art India will showcase various artistic expressions, from modern contemporary pieces to traditional vintage works. Art enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing Anita Alvares’ captivating illustrations and urban sketches, Asish Malakar’s stunning Sholapith sculptures, ornamentation, and indoor lampshades, as well as Banoo Batliboi’s unique paper art crafted from old books. Additionally, Dolon Kudu’s masterfully shaped clay pieces, earning her the title “pinch potter,” will be featured. Artist Zainab Tambawala will present a special collection of watercolour artworks that beautifully capture the essence of Hyderabad. Gitanjali Das, a rare female artist in Oriya Pattachitra, will display her intricate paintings on silk fabric and palm leaves, telling stories of gods and goddesses, forests, and nature.









This event offers a rare opportunity to discover and acquire original artworks. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, the show’s eclectic mix ensures something for everyone. Highlights include a wide range of styles and mediums, affordable prices, and the opportunity to support local artists. Hosted at the Crafts Council of Telangana, Hyderabad, on August 2,3 and 4th, 2024.

Srila Chatterjee founded Baro Market, which is all about crafts, culture, community, and a commitment to conscious living. Established in May 2019, Baro Market showcases the work of over 60 designers, artists, and craftsmen across India.