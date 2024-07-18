To address the digital skills gap and enhance employability among Indian youth, FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, has partnered with Magic Bus India Foundation. This collaborative initiative aims to upskill nearly 400 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) students, focusing on enrolling female graduates from underserved communities in Hyderabad. This endeavour aligns with the Indian government’s strategic emphasis on cultivating a robust tech talent pool.

The intensive 75-day curriculum has been meticulously designed to equip participants with cutting-edge Cloud Computing and allied technologies skills. Recognizing the rapid adoption of Cloud Computing across industries, this program aims to give students an in-demand skill set that can significantly enhance their employability. The curriculum also includes transferable life and employability skills, ensuring that students are technically proficient and prepared to navigate the professional world.









A Comprehensive Learning Experience

The program’s curriculum is delivered through in-person sessions facilitated by expert technical and life skills trainers. This approach fosters a collaborative learning environment, encouraging group activities and teamwork. The digital skilling program also incorporates periodic employer engagement sessions, where industry and sector experts provide practical insights into various entry-level IT/ITeS (Information Technology/Information Technology Enabled Services) jobs. This hands-on exposure is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application.

Participants benefit from mentorship that aids in strengthening their professional profiles and honing interview preparation skills. The program culminates in an industry-relevant project, allowing students to apply their acquired knowledge in a practical setting. Additionally, students can earn a global certification, which is a testament to their newly acquired skills and enhances their professional credibility.

Support Beyond Training

One of the distinguishing features of this initiative is the post-training support offered to participants. Students receive placement assistance to secure entry-level jobs in the IT/ITeS sector after completing the course. The support doesn’t end there; the program also offers post-placement assistance to ensure long-term job satisfaction and sustained performance in the workplace.

“At FedEx, we recognize the immense potential of India’s youth and their crucial role in shaping the future,” said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice President of Marketing and Air Network for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa at FedEx. “Developing a rich pool of skilled professionals is essential for driving innovation and growth. Our support not only prepares the youth for immediate job opportunities but also instils the adaptability and knowledge required to thrive in today’s competitive professional landscape. This initiative reinforces our belief that by nurturing youth skills, we are creating the leaders and innovators of tomorrow, ensuring sustained progress and growth.”

A Vision for Empowerment

Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO of Magic Bus India Foundation, echoed this sentiment: “We are committed to implementing our shared vision with FedEx to empower youth from underserved communities through our digital skilling program, preparing them for the thriving IT/ITeS sector. This collaboration marks a significant step in developing a future-ready workforce, ensuring that these young individuals are prepared for the evolving job market. By equipping them with life and employability skills, we aim to empower them on their journey towards economic empowerment.”

Long-term Impact and Legacy

The joint efforts of FedEx and Magic Bus India Foundation aim to create a transformative impact by enabling youth to acquire valuable skills, secure employment, and achieve economic stability. By empowering young people to make informed career and life choices, the program enhances their agency, encouraging them to support their families, move out of poverty, and become role models and change agents within their communities.

FedEx has a longstanding history of supporting educational and skilling initiatives, exemplified by programs like the FedEx Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge (FedEx/JA ITC). This program enhances students’ understanding of global trade and helps them develop market entry strategies through team activities and workshops. Since its introduction in India in 2021, the program has engaged over 2,000 students, with 24 representing India at the Asia Pacific finals.

Through this new digital skilling initiative, FedEx continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering the next generation of Indian professionals, ensuring that they are well-equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.