College Vidya, a leading provider of unbiased guidance in higher education, took center stage at India’s largest education fair held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Partnering with College Dunia and other prominent educational platforms, College Vidya aimed to promote online education, offer impartial counseling for higher education, and introduce students to the concept of dual degrees.









The event attracted thousands of students and parents over two days, providing them with a platform to explore a wide range of educational opportunities. College Vidya conducted interactive sessions, informative seminars, and personalized counseling sessions to help students gain valuable insights into making informed decisions about their higher education.

Rohit Gupta, COO of College Vidya, expressed his satisfaction with the event, highlighting its role in empowering students. “The event was a great success, empowering students with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate the complex landscape of higher education,” Gupta said.

One of the key focuses of the event was online education, emphasizing its flexibility and accessibility. Attendees were introduced to a variety of online courses, enabling them to pursue their academic interests without being limited by geographical constraints. The event also provided College Vidya with a valuable opportunity to showcase its range of educational services to a diverse audience.

The event highlighted the growing importance of unbiased guidance and counseling in higher education. With students increasingly seeking alternative pathways to academic success, events like these play a crucial role in facilitating their educational journey.

College Vidya’s participation in the education fair reflects its commitment to providing students with the resources they need to make informed decisions about their future. For more information about College Vidya and upcoming events, visit their website at https://collegevidya.com/.