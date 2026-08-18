Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has emerged as one of the WNBA’s biggest personalities, combining on-court toughness, growing celebrity status and outspoken views that have sparked a fierce debate beyond basketball.

Sophie Cunningham is no longer simply known as the Indiana Fever guard who plays alongside Caitlin Clark.

At 30, Sophie Cunningham has become one of the WNBA’s most recognizable and divisive personalities, with her profile exploding through basketball, social media, advertising, entertainment and a highly contentious debate over transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Her growing fame has turned her into a lightning rod for supporters and critics alike and made her one of the league’s most closely watched players.

From Missouri standout to WNBA enforcer

Born in Columbia, Missouri, on August 16, 1996, Sophie Cunningham was a standout multi-sport athlete from an early age. At Rock Bridge High School, the 6-foot-1 guard starred in basketball and volleyball, played soccer and even served as a football kicker.

She stayed close to home at the University of Missouri, becoming the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer while earning three first-team All-SEC selections.

The Phoenix Mercury selected Cunningham 13th overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She subsequently established herself as a dangerous three-point shooter and one of the league’s more physical competitors.

But her public profile changed dramatically after she joined the Indiana Fever.

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Caitlin Clark changed everything

Sophie Cunningham arrived in Indiana as the WNBA entered an unprecedented period of attention surrounding Caitlin Clark.

The Fever’s superstar guard became one of the biggest names in women’s sports, and Cunningham quickly developed a reputation as one of Clark’s toughest teammates.

That role produced viral moments, including a confrontation involving Cunningham and Connecticut’s Jacy Sheldon after Clark was poked in the eye.

Another incident involving Cunningham’s animated reaction during a game against Phoenix subsequently exploded across social media, adding to her reputation as an emotional, fiercely competitive player.

Off the court, the attention has been just as intense.

Sophie Cunningham has appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, landed brand partnerships, appeared on television and expanded her social-media presence.

Her comments on transgender athletes ignite backlash

The biggest controversy surrounding Sophie Cunningham, however, has come from her comments about transgender participation in women’s sports.

In a recent ESPN interview, Sophie Cunningham said she believed women and girls should not have to compete against biological males, while emphasizing that she did not consider her position hatred toward transgender people.

The remarks triggered a fierce online debate, with supporters praising Cunningham for speaking openly and critics accusing her of promoting anti-transgender views.

The controversy has also reportedly spilled into online WNBA communities, where discussions surrounding Cunningham have become contentious.

That debate has turned the Fever player into something much larger than a basketball personality: a symbol in the broader culture-war battle over women’s sports.

Why Sophie Cunningham is suddenly everywhere

Cunningham’s appeal extends well beyond the basketball court.

Her outspoken personality, physical playing style and willingness to engage with controversial subjects have made her highly shareable on social media. Her appearances in fashion and entertainment have also helped broaden her audience beyond traditional WNBA fans.

For supporters, Cunningham represents an athlete willing to express opinions that can attract criticism. For detractors, her growing platform makes those comments more consequential.

Either way, the result is undeniable: Sophie Cunningham has become one of the WNBA’s biggest conversation starters.

And with the Indiana Fever continuing to draw enormous attention, every game, confrontation and social-media post involving Cunningham is likely to generate another round of headlines.