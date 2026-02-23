Connect with us
Two-Time WNBA Champion Kara Braxton Dies at 43

Two-Time WNBA Champion Kara Braxton Dies at 43

The women’s basketball community is mourning the loss of Kara Braxton, a two-time WNBA champion who died Sunday at the age of 43. The WNBA and multiple former teams confirmed her passing. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

In a statement, the league expressed “profound sadness” and extended its condolences to Braxton’s family, friends, and former teammates, recognizing her contributions to the game throughout her decade-long professional career.

Championship Success With Detroit

Kara Braxton was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2005 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock. She quickly became part of one of the league’s most formidable rosters, helping lead Detroit to WNBA championships in 2006 and 2008.

Standing 6-foot-6, Braxton brought size, strength, and interior scoring to the Shock’s frontcourt. Her physical presence in the paint and rebounding ability were key components of Detroit’s championship runs.

In 2007, Braxton earned her lone All-Star selection, averaging 6.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. The Shock reached the WNBA Finals that year before falling to the Phoenix Mercury.

Career Across the League

Following the Shock’s relocation to Tulsa in 2010, Kara Braxton was traded to Phoenix and later to the New York Liberty, where she finished her professional career in 2014. Over 297 WNBA games, she averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Beyond the WNBA, Braxton also found international success. She won two Polish league championships and was named MVP of the Chinese league in 2010, further solidifying her reputation as a skilled and versatile post player.

 

From Georgia Standout to Pro Star

Before entering the professional ranks, Kara Braxton starred at the University of Georgia from 2001 to 2004. She was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2002 and became one of the program’s most dominant post players.

In 2024, she returned to Georgia to complete her degree, an achievement that marked a meaningful milestone years after her playing career had begun.

Family and Life After Basketball

After retiring from professional basketball in 2019, Braxton worked for Nike and later relocated to the Atlanta area. She is survived by her husband, Jarvis Jackson, and their young son, Jream.

Her eldest son, Jelani Thurman, has built his own college football career, winning a national championship with Ohio State in 2024 before transferring to North Carolina.

A Lasting Legacy in Women’s Basketball

Braxton’s career coincided with a pivotal era in the WNBA’s growth. As part of championship-winning teams and a competitive Eastern Conference, she helped elevate the league’s visibility and competitiveness.

Teammates and fans remember her as a powerful force on the court and a respected presence in locker rooms across the league. Her achievements—from WNBA titles to international accolades—cement her place in women’s basketball history.

As tributes continue to pour in, Kara Braxton’s impact on the sport endures through the championships she helped secure and the players she inspired along the way.

