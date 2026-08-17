Football
Rodri to Barcelona: Manchester City Agree £65.4m Deal for Ballon d’Or Winner
Barcelona have pulled off one of the biggest transfers of the summer, agreeing a deal worth around £65.4 million to sign Manchester City and Spain captain Rodri. The move ends the midfielder’s trophy-filled seven-year spell in England and brings one of the world’s best midfielders back to La Liga.
Rodri, 30, is expected to sign a four-year contract with Barcelona, with the transfer set to be completed in the coming days. Reuters and other reports confirm City have accepted Barcelona’s latest offer after rejecting earlier bids.
The deal is reportedly worth approximately €76.5 million, including bonuses, with Barcelona paying a fixed fee plus additional performance-related payments.
Rodri Chooses Barcelona After Real Madrid Links
The transfer is a major twist in a saga that seemed headed toward Real Madrid.
Rodri had been heavily linked with Madrid, but Barcelona accelerated their pursuit and ultimately won the race for the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.
The Spanish international is now poised to return to his homeland seven years after leaving Atlético Madrid for Manchester City.
For Barcelona, the signing represents far more than another expensive addition. Rodri offers elite defensive positioning, possession control, leadership, and the experience of winning at the highest level.
His arrival could also be viewed as an attempt to fill the enormous midfield void left by Sergio Busquets.
A Stunning End to Rodri’s Man City Era
Rodri joined Manchester City from Atlético Madrid in 2019 for a then-club-record £62.8 million.
Over seven seasons, he became the heartbeat of Pep Guardiola’s midfield and made 298 appearances, winning 12 major trophies.
His collection includes four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League.
The defining moment came in the 2023 Champions League final, when Rodri scored the winning goal against Inter Milan to deliver City their first European title.
Then came his biggest individual achievement.
Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Manchester City player to claim football’s most prestigious individual prize.
Injuries Could Delay His Barcelona Impact
Rodri’s departure comes after a difficult period physically.
He missed much of the 2024-25 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury and subsequently dealt with further fitness problems.
He has also recently undergone back surgery and was not involved in Manchester City’s Community Shield defeat by Arsenal. Reports indicate he is still working his way back to full fitness.
That means Barcelona may have to be patient before seeing the midfielder at his absolute best.
But when fit, Rodri remains one of the most influential defensive midfielders in world football.
Who Replaces Rodri at Manchester City?
City now face a massive rebuilding challenge.
The club has already invested heavily in midfield, including the reported £116 million signing of Elliot Anderson, while also exploring additional targets.
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has been linked with a move to Manchester City, although Chelsea’s reported £120 million valuation makes any deal complicated.
City have also been linked with Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister as possible midfield alternatives.
Replacing Rodri, however, will be about more than finding another midfielder.
His ability to dictate tempo, protect the defense and control huge matches made him virtually irreplaceable at his peak.
Barcelona Send a Huge Statement
For Barcelona, signing Rodri is a statement of intent.
The Catalan club have been rebuilding their squad while trying to close the gap on Europe’s biggest powers. Adding a World Cup-winning Spain captain and Ballon d’Or winner gives them an elite presence at the heart of the team.
The transfer also has a potentially explosive consequence: Rodri is moving from one European heavyweight to another.
After seven years of dominating England with Manchester City, the midfielder is heading home.
And Barcelona may have just landed the player capable of transforming their midfield for years to come.