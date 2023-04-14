Connect with us

Come, Invest in India Urges Vedanta's Akarsh Hebbar at Boom Up Korea 2023

Come, Invest in India Urges Vedanta’s Akarsh Hebbar at Boom Up Korea 2023

Press Trust of India
KOTRA, the state-funded trade and investment promotion organization operated by the Government of South Korea, invited Vedanta to discuss investment opportunities in India with the Korean industry at the ongoing Boom Up Korea 2023 event.



Akarsh K. Hebbar, Global Managing Director of Vedanta’s Semiconductor and Display business addressed a gathering of business leaders from around 50 companies representing Korea’s electronics industry. At a specially curated roadshow, he spoke about Vedanta’s planned display fab in Gujarat, India, and the huge investment opportunity for Korean companies. “Vedanta is establishing India’s first display fab in Gujarat,” said Akarsh K. Hebbar. “This will be the nucleus that will attract upstream and downstream players. Given the investment-friendly policies of the Indian government, there is a huge opportunity for Korean companies to invest in this electronics hub.”

KOTRA also invited H.E. Amit Kumar, India’s Ambassador to South Korea and officials from the Government of Gujarat to the event. Also present was Manish Naik, Assistant Director, ICT and e-Goverance, Department of Science and Technology (GSEM), Government of Gujarat. H.E. Amit Kumar spoke about India as the most liberal investment destination with an ideal blend of innovation and talent, financial resources, supply chain ecosystem and industry-friendly policies.Boom Up Korea is an annual event organized by KOTRA in collaboration with Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Vedanta Group company Avanstrate Inc. is a pioneering leader in the display glass industry with manufacturing footprint in Korea and Taiwan. Avanstrate’s Pyeongtaek-si plant in Korea has been operational for more than 15 years, and manufactures Gen 4 to Gen 8 TFT display glass. The facility also serves as the company’s R&D center, working on developing wafer glass, ultra-thin glass, next generation cover glass and AR/VR glass applications.


