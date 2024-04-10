CP67 Mall in Mohali transformed into a vibrant hub of health, wellness, and joy as it celebrated World Health Day with a range of activities aimed at promoting well-being. The event, which highlighted the mall’s commitment to community health and happiness, featured complimentary health check-ups, nutrition consultations, and an exhilarating Zumba session.









The day began with free health check-ups conducted in collaboration with Max Hospital. Expert medical professionals provided guests with valuable insights into their health status, empowering them to make informed decisions about their well-being. The initiative, which ran from 12 pm to 5 pm, saw over 100 people benefiting from the health evaluation and nutritional advice, underscoring the mall’s dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle among its visitors.

Mr. Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, CP67 Mall, expressed his delight at the success of the World Health Day celebrations, stating, “CP67 Mall is committed to enhancing the lives of our patrons and the community at large. Events like today’s ‘Health, Well-being, and Fitness’ program are a testament to our dedication to promoting health and happiness among our visitors.”

In addition to the health check-ups, CP67 Mall partnered with Pro Fitness Gym to host a dynamic Zumba session from 5 pm to 7 pm. The session, which attracted over 100 enthusiastic participants, was a celebration of movement, joy, and fitness, highlighting the importance of physical activity in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The day’s festivities not only celebrated World Health Day but also reinforced CP67 Mall’s commitment to promoting health, happiness, and community engagement. By providing valuable health services and hosting engaging events, CP67 Mall continues to serve as a beacon of well-being in the region, demonstrating its commitment to enriching the lives of its patrons beyond just shopping and entertainment.