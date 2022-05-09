More than 20 startups partner with Newton School for tech hiring

Over 20 startups including Lenskart, Policy Bazaar and Yellow.ai have partnered with Bengaluru-based EdTech startup Newton School, known for producing quality entry-level tech talent through its industry-oriented courses, for their tech hiring. Hiring college graduates entails a significant investment in both time and money for companies, first in finding the right candidate and then in training them. The issue does not end there; even months of bearing the training costs does not guarantee a candidate’s long-term dependability. Newton School addresses this issue of bulk-hiring by providing industry-ready tech resources produced through its 6 months long training program.









According to a survey by Talent500, 87 percent of all tech professionals will look for work in 2022, however, in the same time frame, employability remains at 55 percent. Newton School intends to bridge this massive gap by providing companies with industry-ready resources. Through their program, the startup aims to break down the barriers of traditional campus recruiting practices while also reducing the cost of training recruits. Newton School follows a strict parameter for enrolling students in their training programme, selecting only the top 1% through a rigorous assessment process that includes an aptitude test. For 6 months, these students are trained to become Full-Stack Developers through classroom sessions and dedicated mentorship by tech leads from top tech companies. This highly trained and industry-ready talent pool is made available to recruiters at zero cost. This also lowers the attrition rate among newly hired junior resources.

Newton School has prioritized the development of training courses utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline and personalize the learning journey of each student as part of its mission to transform India into a global developer powerhouse. In just two years, the company has already completed 1900 placements with its graduates now working in over 500 of India’s most prominent startups, including Shadi.com, Lenskart, Razorpay, Flipkart, Zomato, Meesho and Nykaa.

“Newton School has a perfect pool of up-skilled talent. Lenskart was on the hunt for trained frontend skilled freshers, and we already had explored quite a few partners in this ecosystem, but the majority failed our hiring bar. However, Newton School trained talent was one of those few who could clear our hiring bar, and their team ensured a quality CS till onboarding of this talent pool.” Satish S, Talent Acquisition- Tech & Product, Lenskart, commented on the partnership.

Also Read: 9Unicorns announces fifth close of maiden fund at USD 100 mn

“Our experience at Newton School has been nothing short of exceptional. Having the right team is critical to a company’s success and the most important human resources function when it comes to Return on Investment. Highly regarded for its professionalism as well as its warm demeanor, Newton School has been extremely helpful in planning and coordinating the recruitment drives. We hired front-end developers through Newton School, and all of the candidates were well-versed in their job responsibilities.” added Kush Semwal, Manager – Talent Acquisition, Testbook.com

Newton School, founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs and college friends Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari, aims to turn India into a global developer powerhouse through its highly personalized training platform. Steadview Capital, RTP Global, Nexus Venture Partners, Prophetic Ventures, Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh, and others have invested in the startup.