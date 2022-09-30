Newton School, a Bengaluru-based EdTech startup known for producing quality tech talent through its industry-oriented courses, launched a neo recruitment portal for startups and corporates aspiring to hire its tech graduates. The portal creates a seamless talent acquisition experience for companies hiring from the EdTech platform.

It takes a significant investment of time and money on the part of a company to find and train the right candidate. The problem does not end there; even months of training do not guarantee a candidate’s long-term reliability. Newton School bridges this enormous gap by providing companies with industry-ready tech resources at zero cost.









On one side of this portal are industry-ready tech resources trained by Newton School through its outcome-oriented training programmes. On the other hand, companies and startups are looking to hire these resources. This neo recruitment portal solves the employability and hiring issues for aspirants and companies by matching company requirements with industry-ready tech resources.

The portal offers solutions such as matching candidates with relevant skill sets and job profiles, job description assistance, and talent management. In addition, it is an all-in-one platform for sourcing, onboarding, managing, reviewing and rating Newton School graduates. The neo-university has successfully onboarded over 800 companies in just a few months since the portal’s launch, including Zomato, Nykaa, Deloitte, Motorola Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CloudSmartz, William O’Neil, Mountblue, and I-PAC, among others.

Since its inception, the startup has raised more than $30 million in funding from investors such as Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and RTP Global. The startup is expected to generate $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2023. In just over three years, the online EdTech platform has placed over 2000 students in over 800 prestigious companies, including Google, Lenskart, Razorpay, Flipkart, Zomato, Deloitte, Meesho, and Target. Moreover, the startup is actively hiring for various roles such as sales, operations, human resources, leadership, software developers, marketing managers, and product managers across all cities to reach 1000 employees by the end of this financial year.

